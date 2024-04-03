Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 match 17 pitch numbers India TV





Image source: AP Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings players at IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to host struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 4). Shubman Gill's Titans registered an easy seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match to record their second win in three matches in the IPL 2024. Gujarat are currently placed at the fifth place in the points table and looking to get into a good rhythm to mount another playoff challenge. Punjab Kings started the season with a brilliant win against Delhi Capitals but will enter this match with two consecutive defeats. PBKS lost 21 runs while chasing a 200-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Only veteran Mohit Sharma has managed to take more than three wickets and no player has scored fifty in three matches for the Titans this season. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad provides a balanced surface for T20 cricket. However, teams have struggled to put up big totals in the first two matches at this venue. Gujarat narrowly defended 168 runs against Mumbai Indians in their opening match and then chased down Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 163 runs in the last match. The Pacers have been impressive in the last two games here and fans can expect another low-scoring game on Thursday. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad T20 Numbers Total number of T20I matches: 10 Games won batting first: 6 Matches won bowling first: 4 Average score in first round: 160 Average score in second round: 137 Highest total scored: 234/4 by India against New Zealand Highest score chased: 166/3 by India against England Lowest total recorded: 66/10 by New Zealand against India Lowest Total Defended: 107/7 by West Indian Women vs Indian Women GT vs PBKProbably playing XIs: Gujarat Titans predicted to play XI:Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson. Punjab Kings predicted to play XI:Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

