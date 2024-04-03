Who is Don Hankey, the Los Angeles billionaire who helped Donald Trump?





When news broke that former President Donald Trump had successfully posted $175 million in bail to prevent an asset seizure while he appealed a New York ruling that he lied about his wealth, a surprising character turned out to be his savior.

It was none other than Los Angeles billionaire Don Hankey, 80, a big-money lender who made his fortune financing the sale of vehicles to subprime borrowers, but who expanded well beyond that. sector to expand to other activities where there is a certain profit to be made.

Why does the name Don Hankey sound familiar to you?

One of his companies, Hankey Capital, several years ago provided loans totaling more than $100 million to developer Nile Niami to complete a mega-mansion in Bel-Air dubbed The One. The developer initially marketed the 105,000-square-foot home for $500 million, but it fell into bankruptcy and was sold at auction two years ago for just $141 million to Richard Sahagian, the retailer's founder. of fast fashion from Los Angeles Fashion Nova. The case is still in the bankruptcy process, but Hankey said much of what was owed to his company has been repaid.

Did Hankey make his fortune in real estate?

Hankeys' wealth originated in Westlake Financial Services, a leading provider of subprime auto loans to borrowers with bad credit. The lender has a reputation for aggressively following up with borrowers, calling them even if they are late, even if just a day. In 2015, Westlake and a subsidiary that made personal loans secured by auto titles were hit with fines and disgorgements totaling more than $48 million for using illegal tactics to collect loans, such as false threats of file a complaint. The companies have committed to correcting their debt collection practices. Hankey said the goal is to prevent loans from becoming bad, not to repossess vehicles, which is costly.

Hankey also owns North Hollywood Toyota and has long since diversified beyond subprime auto loans. Westlake provided loans for elective surgeries. Other Hankey Group companies include Midway Auto Group, which leases exotic and other automobiles, and Knight Specialty Insurance Co., a Hankey insurer that underwrote Trump's appeal bond. Forbes estimates his net worth at $7.4 billion.

Are there any prior ties between Hankey and Trump?

Hankey said he was an investor in Axos Bank, a San Diego institution that refinanced Trump Tower in 2022 for $100 million. Hankey said he only learned about the refinancing after the fact and that selling the bond to Trump was a business decision, although he acknowledged he was a Trump supporter. I have voted for Democrats in the past and will support people who are pro-business, he said.

So how did he get involved in Trump's bond deal?

Trump suffered a legal setback when a judge ruled in February that the former president and his company had exaggerated their wealth for years to obtain home loans on better terms and must pay a $364 million fine, a figure which rose to more than 450 dollars. millions with interest. Hankey said he heard how Trump's legal team was struggling to post such a large bond and contacted them days before its size was reduced last month.

“We were on a conference call discussing a bail amount of approximately $460 million and the news came out, and one of the people said: We just got informed that the bail was reduced to $175 million dollars,” Hankey recalls.

How was this agreement reached?

Hankey said he was then contacted about securing bail for a lower sum and agreed to provide it. They first made a list of $140 million in [investment] bonds and said the rest would be in cash. We said that the deposits seemed acceptable to us. These were quality institutional bonds. Ultimately, when they financed, they financed entirely in cash, he said.

Hankey said there was more risk in underwriting the $460 million bond, but it also could have been accomplished through a combination of cash, bonds and real estate as collateral. I wasn't comfortable, but I would have been happy to sit down and try to figure out a solution. There would be a little more risk on my side, so maybe the price would be a little higher, he said.

Hankey declined to disclose the price of the $175 million bond, which is typically a percentage of the principal, but said the margin on the bond was very small because the dollar amount was large and I don't think there is simply no risk. Plus, we had guarantees, so we gave him a good rate.

How did Hankey close the deal so quickly?

Hankey is considered a hard money lender, which typically charges a high interest rate and requires collateral that can cover a loan in the event of default. These are usually lenders of last resort or when a borrower needs money quickly. Hankey Capital, the entity that lent to Niami, states on its website that it will lend up to $300 million and can close a loan in as little as five days.

Hankey said the appeal bond agreement was reached in just a few days. We had to sign a lot of documents, but they immediately found the money and we have cash. So it was just a matter of gathering the necessary documents, he said.

Has Hankey ever made such a loan before?

Hankey said he had never written an appeal bond before, but his insurance business deals with niche bonds, for example for mining companies who need to ensure they will carry out work restoration of the environment after the cessation of mining activity.

What will happen if Donald Trump loses his appeal?

Hankey said if Trump can't pay the judgment, the court will cash the bond and his company will have a day or two to come up with the money, which is in an escrow account with a major brokerage. The guarantee is in cash. There shouldn't be any risk, but you never know with these things, he said.

Did he talk to Trump about the bond deal?

Hankey said he never spoke to the former president, but spoke to his son Eric Tuesday morning. He called us and thanked us, Hankey said. The bond also suspends about $10 million in fines against Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr., as well as former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who are also defendants, according to the Associated Press .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2024-04-03/who-is-don-hankey-the-l-a-billionaire-who-financed-donald-trumps-appeal-bond The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos