Chhattisgarh Congress leaders comment on PM Modi shooting CM: If he has courage, attack me first | News from India

Former Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and current leader of opposition in the state, Congress' Charan Das Mahant, on Tuesday said a person wielding a stick capable of breaking Modi's head was needed to confront the Prime Minister.

He was campaigning for Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Rajnandgaon seat.

Speaking in Chhattisgarhi and sharing the stage with Baghel, Mahant said: You need him to stand up for farmers, youth and women. You need a protector who wields a stick (lathi). If a lathi can be used against Narendra Modi, then your Parliament can be used. If there is anyone who can take on Modi with a lathi, it is this parliamentarian (Baghel). We need a man wielding a stick. Someone who can break Modi's head. Someone who can bother him day and night and send him to China.

Mahant's comments drew a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who posted on X: Congress mentality thinks of hitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a stick. I tell you, I am Modi's (parivar) family. If you have the courage, hit me first.

Defending Mahant, Chhattisgarh Congress communications wing chief Sushil Anand Shukla said, “Mahant ji did not talk about attacking Modi ji but fighting Modi ji politically with equal force. But the BJP has no problem anymore. So they distort the comments.

Mahant, a former Union minister, also trained his guns on the BJP, saying that if people bring the party to power, there may be no elections in future. This fight is not Baghel’s fight, nor mine, nor that of any other Congress candidate. This is your fight for your children and their future, he said.

Mahant also tried to woo the audience with a song: “Hum toh tere aashiq hain sadiyo purane chahe tu maane chahe na maane.”

Baghel faces a tough task since the BJP won the seat with a margin of over a million votes in the 2019 elections. The party has actually maintained a margin of over 1 lakh in the last three consecutive elections .

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won nine out of 11 seats while the Congress had won two. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases, and the Rajnandgaon seat will be voted in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will take place on May 7 when Sarguja, Korba, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur go to polls. The only Bastar seat will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.