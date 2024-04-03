Reviews | Pranking Sedona, Arizona, with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump





I came home the other night, turned on the kitchen lights, and found Donald Trump standing there. I almost needed the defibrillator.

Not the real Trump. A life-size cardboard Trump, standing and in color. Blue suit, double thumbs up, smiling at me. Turns out pulling the bomb off the Don is one thing. Someone bombarded my friend with it, so my friend bombarded me with it. He said now I have to pelt someone else with it.

So I decided to bomb the whole city.

I wanted to try a social experiment. I wanted to see how people react to Trump when there's no one around. Because I don't think this election is about Joe Biden versus Trump. I think it's Trump and only Trump, the most space-sucking, ulcerative, inflammatory colossus this country has ever seen.

I live in Sedona, Arizona, which is about as politically purple as a city can be. People love the vortex or driving around in a 4×4 with a gun rack in the window. We call it Crystals and Guns.

I started by placing Trump in front of the Safeway, right under the No Loitering sign. I sat in my Jeep 20 feet away and pretended to work on my phone.

The first guy to arrive wore a speckled gray ponytail, a sweat-stained cap, and a black T-shirt. He looked about 50 years old. He looked at the cutout, saw me and said, Can I use this for target practice?

Follow reviews from this authorRick Reilly

Flat Donald got off to a good start.

Some people smiled at him. Some were smiling. But ten minutes into the experiment, a sullen Safeway employee grabbed him and went back inside. I had to jump out of the Jeep and chase her. Sir? Sir, it's actually mine. It's a social experience.

He gave me a sour look and handed me the document: We can't have this on the property.

I took it and left. I didn't like the feeling of saving Trump from the compactor.

Then, I installed it in front of the city's only McDonald's, reputed to be the only one in the world with blue arches instead of yellow. (It's a Sedona thing.) People trying to take pictures of his bruise weren't happy to see Trump in the photo. You're going to have to delete that, one woman told her daughter.

I took Son Orangerie up a mountain to one of the scenic overlooks in Sedonas. It was dusk and the setting sun was turning the magnificent red rocks purple. I placed it facing the dozens of tourists admiring the view. A bald man in his sixties asked his wife to take a photo of him standing next to Cardboard Don, replicating the double thumbs-up motion.

Oh, yeah, he said, beaming. I just posted it on Instagram!

A few minutes later, a young man wearing a ski cap came and said: Can I push him off the cliff?

I heard someone shout at me: This thing is destroying my eyesight!

A former military man with a crew cut told me he admired Trump. That surprises me, I said. Didn't he fake an injury to get out of the army?

Well the guy said yes and no.

And didn't he call the fallen soldiers of World War II idiots?

A German woman in her forties saw the cutout and pretended to put a finger down her throat, a universal sign of Ralphing.

A guy wearing an AR-15 T-shirt said he voted for Trump in the Arizona primary, prompting his two high school-looking kids to boo him. They hate Trump, the armed father said. I hope they learn. But when they turn 18, I'll take them to the polls to vote, anyway.

A guy knocked Trump down. Another came up and hugged him. A woman in her forties, a librarian from Illinois, said: Why would you bring him here?

Well, I said. Trump lost to Biden in Arizona by only about 11,000 votes, so that state really matters. I wanted to see what people were saying about him.

Well, she said, honestly, I don't think he lost last time.

Really? I said softly. Haven't they ruled this issue in court over and over again, and he lost every time?

Well, yes, I suppose, she said.

And hasn’t each state changed anything?

People kept coming over to rave or complain about Trump while we watched. I had it 60-40, with Trump beating Biden, but I noticed something. The Bidens were all-in on Biden, while some Trumps wished they had another option.

I don't really want to vote for Trump, the librarian admitted. But I can't vote for Biden. I just wish Trump wouldn't talk like he does. I like his politics but I hate the way he behaves. Why can't he shut up?

That's when it hit me. I hate Trump and yet I loved some of these Trumpers. I realized that for eight years I had been lumping Trumpers in with Trump, as if they too were spreading lies and starting insurrections. But they were just nice Americans with kids and Hondas and lawns. They just don't realize yet that they themselves have been bombarded with BS by an artist I've known for 40 years.

As I was returning home, a ravine washer fell. Trump and I got soaked on the way to the door, and I dropped him while fumbling with the key. He was face down in the mud, in the rain. As I savored this image for a moment, I realized: this social experiment needed one last stop.

I put Cardboard Don in a dumpster, shoulders and head up, smiling. Passersby laughed, shook their heads or ignored him, but no one saved him. Everyone left him behind.

In November, I recommend you do just that too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/04/03/trump-cardboard-cutout-prank-sedona/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos