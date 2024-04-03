London loves cycling, charity tells mayoral candidates in uplifting video





Extract from the London Cycling Campaign video on YouTube. CCV Let's make sure London's next mayor knows how much we all love cycling, says new video from London Cycling Campaign (LCC) was launched ahead of the May 2 mayoral election. The association, with 12,000 members, seems to be particularly targeting Susan Hall, the conservative candidate. She promised to scrap the ULEZ low-emission zone on her first day in office (she couldn't) and last month appeared with UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper in a video threatening to scrap the cycle lanes . In front of Harper, she claimed, without providing evidence, that bike lanes cause havoc and are part of the imaginary war against motorists. Nationally, some conservative officials have used cycling as an issue, saying it's somehow woke to cycle. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The LCC video, released April 3, features cyclists of all shapes, colors, creeds, ages and genders to promote the message that cycling is inclusive, life-affirming and popular. When you travel through this great city we all call home, remember that this is London, begins the first cyclist featured in the video. A woman on a cargo bike carrying a child says: London loves beating school! A black cyclist rides on the Embankment protected cycle path outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster and says: London loves to have something special. In our vibrant city we love cycling more and more, says another cyclist, adding that with over a million cycle journeys made every day in London, each one changes us and our city, for the best. The video ends with a call to action: London elects its next mayor on May 2. So head over to londonlovescycling.org to let candidates know how much we all love cycling. A cyclist waves to the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, as he passes through Vauxhall. … [+] Bridge to launch London's first cycle superhighway on November 19, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) Getty Images Cycling is now common in London, according to LCC, with 1.26 million cycle journeys on weekdays, around a third of tube journeys. At the same time, private car travel in London has been declining for many years, partly due to the congestion charge introduced in 2003. This $19 charge is charged on most motor vehicles traveling in the Central London Congestion Charge Zone (CCZ) between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and between 12pm and 6pm Saturday and Sunday. Cycling in London has also increased since the deployment of wide, protected cycle lanes. London's first cycle superhighway was opened by then-Mayor Boris Johnson in 2015. He later became Prime Minister, one of his many broken promises being to secure a golden age for British cyclists . Subsequent Conservative prime ministers have been much less enthusiastic about cycling. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and his government were on the side of motorists, ignoring the millions of people who travel other than by car.

