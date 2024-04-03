Reviews | Donald Trump and the justice system





Trump's attacks on judges' family led to expansion of gag order (news article, April 2):

If an indicted drug trafficker or terrorist made threats against prosecutors, judges, court personnel and their families, that person would be incarcerated and likely held in prison until their trial is over and a verdict is reached. .

In the case of Donald Trump, we have a person with a history of inciting violence who was criminally indicted by separate grand juries in four different jurisdictions. Yet Mr. Trump regularly makes public threats not only against prosecutors, judges and their families, but also against our current president, Joe Biden (the video of an image of him tied up), with seemingly few consequences outside an occasional fine. .

When will judges have the courage to hold Mr. Trump to the same standards of conduct they would demand of a terrorist or a drug trafficker? Why are our courts treating Mr. Trump with kid gloves, when he has the potential to do more damage to our country and people's lives than any terrorist or drug dealer?

Jeff CriderPalm Desert, California.

For the editor:

Even the extension of silence against Donald Trump is not expected to alleviate fears of retaliation among participants in the trial against the former president.

Mr. Trump's penchant for vengeance against anyone he believes has wronged him (or simply demonstrated insufficient loyalty) is, in all likelihood, enough to discourage witnesses with the strongest testimony. detrimental to appear against Mr. Trump anyway.

Steven A. JensenPalmerton, Pennsylvania.

For the editor:

Re Nobody is above the law, except, by Jamelle Bouie (chronicle, March 31):

I completely agree with most of the criticisms leveled at Donald Trump in this column. But I disagree with his conclusion that the appeals court showed undue favoritism toward him by reducing his appeal bond amount from $454 million to $175 million. Rather, I believe this action is consistent with the steps that would have been taken with any litigant in a similar situation.

A court has wide discretion to stay enforcement of a judgment pending appeal, including requiring the posting of a bond to ensure recovery, and must consider factors such as the likelihood that the assets can be dissipated, the chances of success on the merits of the trial. appeal or the harm that the appellant might suffer if his property were seized before the end of the appeal.

In this case, it is likely that after weighing these factors, the Court of Appeal had serious concerns about the amount of the penalty, which indeed appears excessive, and acted accordingly and within its discretion. .

Harold J. SmithWhite Plains, NYThe writer is an attorney.

For the editor:

The indictments of Donald Trump have exposed the flaws in our justice system. We are not all equal before the law.

First of all, if you are rich or can raise money through donations, like Mr. Trump, you can hire many expensive lawyers, who will go to court with absurd demands. When a judge's ruling goes against Mr. Trump, his lawyers appeal the decision to an appeals court, and then perhaps to the Supreme Court, to delay, delay, delay.

Justice depends on impartial judges who make decisions based solely on the law. In the Florida documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Mr. Trump, gave his lawyers just about everything they asked for. Her political views are so clearly stated that it is hard to imagine she will hold a trial before the election, if at all.

Mr. Trump's lawyers have argued that he has full immunity from any crimes he committed as president. A federal appeals court rejected that assertion in a final ruling. So the lawyers took the case to the Supreme Court. It was not necessary for the court to take it up, but the judges decided to do so anyway, but to wait until the end of April to hear the pleadings.

The chances of them ruling in Mr. Trump's favor are slim, but the court is essentially ensuring that voters who go to the polls in November won't get a chance to see whether Mr. Trump is convicted or exonerated charges of attempted murder. to overturn free and fair elections.

Policy? You decide. But it's definitely a gift for Donald Trump.

I think justice will not prevail. I hope I'm wrong.

For the editor:

Israeli strikes kill aid workers and spark outcry (front page, April 3):

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognizes the violent deaths of seven aid workers as a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip, it raises the question: to what extent are the deaths of thousands of children from Has Gaza failed to meet this definition of tragedy?

Weren't these children innocent? Was their death not involuntary?

Jane HarshaKatonah, New York

For the editor:

It's fine for President Biden and other world leaders to express their horror at the senseless killing of the seven World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza. Human life has no monetary value, but the Israeli government should be obliged to pay compensation to the families of the seven brave workers who were killed.

It is disheartening to read that the president is considering selling F-15 fighter jets to the Israelis to support their war effort. It would be wiser to contribute to the Iron Dome air defense system, but refuse to send more offensive weapons to the Israeli government.

It is clear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to continue the war, while maintaining his leadership position, without restrictions.

For the editor:

Do Screens Really Help Kids Learn?, by Jessica Grose (review, March 31):

Technology has its uses in the classroom, but Ms. Grose is right that its implementation is very important.

From my observations in elementary school classrooms, digital devices are often used in small group rotations, which make up the majority of the school day. The teacher works with a small group on reading or math while the rest of the class goes through centers, which often include time with a device and without adult supervision. Children often wander off or become confused.

In a first grade class, I observed one child who was perplexed by a number line on a screen because he didn't know the meaning from before, and another who didn't understand the word combine.

If I hadn't been there to explain, I don't know how long these kids would have sat silently in front of a screen. Even after explaining the combination, one boy decided he preferred to draw lines on his device with his finger.

Another problem concerns the content of these programs. Many commonly used programs for reading are intended to teach reading comprehension independent of any particular content, as a set of generally applicable skills, something cognitive scientists agree is impossible.

Natalie WexlerWashington writer is the author of The Knowledge Gap: The Hidden Cause of Americas Broken Education System and How to Fix It.

