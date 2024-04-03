President Jokowi checks health services at Sultan Thaha Hospital, Jambi – Healthy My Country

Jambi, April 3, 2024

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin paid a working visit to Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Hospital, Tebo Regency, Jambi Province, Wednesday (3/4). During the visit, President Jokowi and Minister of Health Budi focused on meeting the needs for facilities and infrastructure, medical equipment and specialist doctors.

“Why are we here? We want to send CT scans, mammograms and cath labs this year, so the preparations here must be ready because these are big pieces of equipment that need electricity, space and specialist doctors to manage this. So, I came and I wanted to make sure,” President Jokowi said.

To meet these needs, the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) allocated Special Health Allocation (DAK) funds for 2024 to Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Hospital amounting to IDR 3.34 billion. The DAK Santé was allocated for the construction of a CT Scan room, a cytotoxic treatment room and the purchase of medical equipment (alkes) in the form of ultrasound radiology, as well as pediatric ventilators to support the program reduction in maternal mortality (AKI) and infant mortality (IMT).

Sultan Thaha Hospital Director Saifuddin Oktavienni hopes that CT Scan, which is a tool to assist in the examination of strokes, will be available soon. “I have high hopes that with the visit of senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Pak Jokowi, this can come true because it is the hope of the entire community and this hospital,” said the director Oktavienni.

Cancer, heart disease, stroke and stroke (KJSU) are catastrophic diseases. Currently, said Director Oktavienni, only stroke services are functioning optimally due to the limited number of specialist doctors at Tebo Regional Hospital.

“For KJSU, which is a program of the Ministry of Health, we can only implement a program for stroke because our specialist doctors are neurologists,” said Director Oktavienni.

To meet the needs of other specialist doctors related to KJSU services, Director Oktavienni said that Tebo Regional Hospital works in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine of Andalas University, West Sumatra.

“But if we are designated as a hospital supporting KJSU services, we are ready to implement the Ministry of Health's program in Tebo Regency,” he said.

Meanwhile, hemodialysis or dialysis services for kidney sufferers are still hampered. Director Oktavienni explained that general practitioners and nurses have undergone training on hemodialysis services at the Gatot Subroto RSPAD, but the training of specialist doctors will only take place next July.

“We therefore request relevant parties, including BPJS Health, that the hemodialysis operating permit can continue to be implemented pending the departure of our doctors in training,” he said.

Director Oktavienni said Tebo Regional Hospital would borrow the services of an internal medicine specialist who had a hemodialysis treatment certificate from Bungo Regency Regional Hospital, neighboring Tebo Regency.

“I hope that with this visit, the Minister of Health and Pak Jokowi can provide support so that we can first proceed with business permits while waiting for our doctors to complete their training,” hoped Director Oktavienni .

In addition to the basic specialized services, Director Oktavienni explained that the higher services of the Tebo Regional Hospital include the eye clinic and the ENT clinic which have very complete health equipment. The eye clinic at Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Hospital already has fundus photos to examine the optic nerve, blood vessels and retina of the eye, as well as ultrasound of the eye to detect various abnormalities and diseases related to the eyeball.

“We have fundus pictures to determine the extent of nerve damage inside the eye. “We also have a tool called ocular ultrasound to detect abnormalities and diseases of the eyeball,” said Director Oktavienni.

For ENTs, Tebo Regional Hospital is equipped with an endoscope that can help examine ear and throat abnormalities.

Director Oktavienni also explained that the most common types of diseases referred to the Tebo Regional Hospital were hypertension, diabetes and surgical services. There are many referrals to surgical services because Tebo Regional Hospital is located on the Sumatra Road, so there are many cases of physical trauma due to accidents.

During the visit, President Jokowi also praised the order and cleanliness of the Tebo Regional Hospital. According to President Jokowi, Sultan Thaha Saifudin Hospital is well-appointed and clean to ensure the comfort of patients.

I saw this hospital. “Tebo Regional Hospital, Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Regional Hospital, has a good and clean layout,” said Jokowi.

Eva Susanti Zuhdi, an internal medicine patient who was waiting for a call, also praised the prompt service provided by Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Hospital. According to him, during the previous visit, Eva spent only less than an hour and a half, from taking the queue number to the final stage of taking the medicine at the pharmacy.

“From registering to waiting for the doctor to getting the medicine, it usually takes an hour and a half at most,” says Eva.

Robiatun, a patient at Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Regional Hospital Eye Clinic, also sent similar praise. According to him, the waiting room at Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Hospital now has a more comfortable waiting room.

“Plus, the waiting room is now really comfortable. In the past, we were still hot. Now it's not hot anymore. “It’s really good,” Robiatun said while waiting for his turn to collect the medicine.

