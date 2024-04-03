Does Donald Trump have presidential immunity?





New Orleans

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this month on presidential immunity and whether former President Donald Trump can be tried for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The higher courts' decision will determine how some of the presumptive GOP nominee's legal cases move forward in an election year where he faces 91 criminal charges over four trials. They include the deliberate retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act.

Donald Trump is trying to show that a U.S. president is immune from criminal prosecution when acting in an official capacity, Charles Bullock, a political scientist at the University of Georgia, told VOA.

But I think at the heart of this issue is how Trump and his lawyers define official capacity, Bullock explained.

They currently define it very broadly. Trump says a president should be completely immune while he is president, but the three-judge panel that ruled against him asked the question: What if the president hired a hitman to take out one of his rivals? Is it in an official capacity, and are they also immune from prosecution? I think we would all say, of course not!

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington.

Many Republicans continue to support Trump

The case brought before the Supreme Court this month, which includes three Trump appointees, involves federal accusations that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election by spreading false information about voter fraud and pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the legitimate results when they were presented to Congress. .

This certification of electoral votes by Congress on January 6, 2021 was disrupted by Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol. For this attack, Trump is accused of obstructing an official proceeding.

The former president says he was acting in an official capacity at the time and therefore cannot be charged. In its Supreme Court filing, Trump's team wrote: “The President cannot function, and the presidency itself cannot maintain its vital independence, if the President faces criminal prosecution for official acts once he leaves office.

A denial of criminal immunity would de facto incapacitate any future president by subjecting him to blackmail and extortion during his term, the case continues, and would condemn him to years of post-term trauma in the hands of political opponents.

A Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll last month found that 70% of voters, including nearly half of Republicans, reject Trump's argument that presidents should be immune from prosecution for crimes committed while in office .

Republican voter Jeff Williams of Valparaiso, Indiana, believes the accusations against Trump show he is being unfairly targeted by Democrats.

It seems to me that these are all cases of Democratic-affiliated prosecutors in Democratic-leaning districts hoping for Democratic-leaning juries that will vote against Trump simply because they don't like him, Williams told VOA.

Do I think a president should have complete immunity from the law? No way, Williams said. But have I seen any evidence to suggest that President Trump is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? Absolutely not. It looks like a witch hunt.

Half the country is going to have to justify voting for a criminal this year!

I can't believe this is the situation we're in, said Democratic voter Deborah Theobald of Woodstock, Georgia. Half the country is going to have to justify voting for a criminal this year!

Fifty-five percent of Americans responding to a Reuters/Ipsos poll say they would not vote for Donald Trump if he were convicted of a crime by a jury, while 58% said they would not vote not for the former president if he was currently serving a prison sentence.

If a person committed a crime while in office, and even a serious crime before their term in office, then I think they should be prosecuted like any other American would be, said Rebecca Urrutia, a Connecticut mother who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Anyone who says a president should have immunity from a prosecuted crime is not defending the Constitution or our country, she said. The president is a citizen and servant of our country, not a king or emperor, and if you break the law, I cannot vote for you.

FILE – Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio.

An impact on the next elections

It's a turning point for the American legal system and a crucial political moment for Trump, says Robert Collins, a professor of urban studies and public policy at Dillard University.

Polls have shown that whether he is convicted or not has huge implications for the 2024 presidential election, Collins told VOA. But regardless of how these cases are decided, the longer they last, the more likely Trump is to avoid a guilty verdict before Election Day.

Independent voters are a key group in swing states, with more than a third saying in a Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll that they would be less likely to support Trump if he were convicted.

But if a conviction doesn't come in time for the election or too close to the election for voters to change their minds, then Republican voters might stick with him, Collins said. And if he wins the election and is later found guilty, then he will argue that as a sitting president he is capable of pardoning himself. This is a dangerous situation.

Melbourne, Florida voter Jillian Dani supported Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 and says the results of her criminal cases will have a big impact on how she votes in November.

On the one hand, I would not vote for a criminal, Dani told VOA. But on the other hand, I fear this is a witch hunt against someone the Democratic Party fears. I believe Clinton and Biden were also criminals, but they were not convicted. If Trump isn't convicted either, why should he be treated any differently?

