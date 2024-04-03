Rishi Sunak said his predecessor Boris Johnson would be welcome to join him in the Conservatives' campaign for the general election – whenever that happens.

The Prime Minister says he still hasn't decided when Britain will go to the polls to decide who will lead the country.

But as election fever sets in and battle buses are full of fuel, Mr Sunak says the former prime minister could join him on his tour across the country to try to win support for the Tories , who are behind Labor in the polls.

Mr Johnson could be deployed to battleground seats in a bid to turn around Labor, which is on course to secure a majority rivaling that of Tony Blair's New Labor in 1997 – overturning the majority of 80 seats won by Mr Johnson in 2019.

In particular, the Conservatives fear losing many of the Red Wall seats stolen from Labor in the north of England, which were awarded to the Conservatives in a brutal rebuke of Corbynism at the last general election, but which could well return to the left party.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson raise a pint during a visit to a London brewery in 2021 – before Mr Johnson was removed as Prime Minister

The Prime Minister told The Sun's Never Mind the Ballots that he had been in contact with his predecessor and said he would be welcome on the campaign trail.

Sir Keir Starmer was found to be on track to secure a landslide majority of 154 seats, with Labor winning 403 constituencies.

Mr Sunak said The sun doesn't care about the ballots show that he had been in contact with the ex-prime minister late last year.

He said: “Ispoke to him in person late last year and have also messaged since.

Asked if he would be invited to campaign on Britain's doors and streets for the Conservatives, Mr Sunak added: “That's a question for him.

“Anyone from the Conservative family who wants to see a Conservative re-elected and who doesn’t think Keir Starmer is the right person to lead our country will be welcome on the campaign trail.”

“At the end of the day, it’s the choice. It's Keir Starmer or me as Prime Minister after the next election.

“If you want to continue to cut taxes, take a more sensible approach to net zero, if you want to tackle illegal immigration, then we are here to do it.”

But he declined to say when exactly he might hit the road for the election campaign of a lifetime, adding: “I was clear actually, I said that my working hypothesis is that we will have an election in the second half the year. the year.'

It's not the first time Mr Sunak has refused to confirm an election date this week – laughing live when BBC Radio Tees' Amy Oakden asked him for an answer on Tuesday.

Ms Oakden told PMM that host Amy Oakden told Mr Sunak the “overwhelming” question asked by his listeners was when the general election would be.

This included listeners asking why he “didn’t have the courage” to call a general election now, Ms Oakden said.

A laughing prime minister replied: “Well, I’ve answered that question several times.”

When Oakden pointed out that he had not yet set a date – and urged him to do so – Mr Sunak continued to laugh and added: “No, unfortunately not.”

Oakden then replied, “Why not?” Why is this funny? Sorry. Why are you laughing at this?

The Prime Minister replied: “Because there is a way to announce the general election, and it would be done in a formal and official way.”

Mr Sunak's comments about his predecessor appear to suggest any frosty relationship between the two men has thawed since Mr Johnson launched the attack and appeared to damage his successor last year.

But trouble could be looming for the Conservatives: according to a YouGov projection, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would be the highest-profile casualty among 11 ministers in the election.

The latest MRP study shows Labor on course to win 403 constituencies, with Rishi Sunak facing a red 'tidal wave' when he calls a general election.

Labor – led by Sir Keir Starmer (above) – is on track to secure a majority of more than 150 votes at the next general election, as in 1997.

In a scathing criticism of his successor's record in government, Mr Johnson said Rishi Sunak had given voters “nothing to rally behind”, adding that he needed to deliver a “program of positive change”.

He also claimed Mr Sunak was a “stooge” set up by his own former senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, who was sacked from Number 10 at the end of 2020 after a row with the then prime minister.

Mr Johnson added: “You know, people always feel hacked. They voted for change in 2019 and they are going back to Labor in these Brexit seats because they don't see a changed government.

Mr Sunak has ruled out holding the general election at the same time as local elections in England and Wales on May 2, leading to speculation that elections could be called in October.

However, it has also been suggested he could call an election this summer to avoid a leadership challenge if the Conservatives suffer disastrous consequences in next months' local elections.

Under the Dissolution and Convening of Parliament Act, a general election must be called five years after the first meeting of Parliament following the previous vote, in this case before December 17, 2024.

If no election is called by then, Parliament is automatically dissolved and elections are then called 25 working days later, meaning Britons will go to the polls no later than January 28 next year .

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader who has been touted as a possible replacement for Mr Sunak, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Transport Secretary Mark Harper are also expected to suffer defeat.