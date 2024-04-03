Deep-sea expedition captures stunning images of creatures in Pacific mining zone | News

(CNN) Old glass sponges. A Barbie pink sea pig strolling on the seabed. A transparent unicumber hovering in the depths.

These wonders are just a first glimpse of the fantastical creatures discovered 1,640 miles (5,000 meters) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean in a pristine area designated as a deep-sea mining site for critical and rare metals. Natural resources are in high demand for use in, among other things, solar panels, electric car batteries and other green technologies.

The 45-day expedition to the Clarion-Clipperton area, which ended March 20, documented biodiversity in the abyssal plain. Using a remotely operated vehicle, the team aboard the British research vessel James Cook photographed underwater life and collected samples for further study.

We can assume that many of these species will be new to science. Sometimes they have been seen/observed/known before, but not collected or formally described, said Regen Drennan, a postdoctoral marine biologist at the Natural History Museum in London.

These specimens will be brought to the NHM in London to be identified and studied in the coming years.

The voyage was the second led by a British initiative known as Seabed Mining and Resilience to Experimental Impact, or SMARTEXproject involving the Natural History Museum, the National Oceanography Centre, the British Geological Survey and other institutions.

THE U.S. Geological Survey estimates that 21.1 billion dry tons of polymetallic nodules exist in the Clarion-Clipperton area containing more reserves of many critical metals than the world's land reserves combined.

If deep-sea mining follows the same trajectory as offshore oil production, more than a third of these critical metals will come from deep-sea mines by 2065, the federal agency estimates.

Scientists believe it is unlikely that many of the life forms that inhabit this environment will recover from the removal of the nodules and require protections, according to the Natural History Museum.

Weighing biodiversity and industry

In international waters, the Clarion-Clipperton area is outside the jurisdiction of a single country. The International Seabed Authority, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, issued 17 exploration contracts. However, many countriesincluding the United Kingdom And France, expressed caution, supporting a moratorium or ban on deep-sea mining to safeguard marine ecosystems and conserve biodiversity.

According to one study, some 6,000 to 8,000 species could be discovered in the Clarion-Clipperton area. June 2023 study published in the journal Current Biology.

The Amperima pink sea cucumber, nicknamed the Barbie pig, is one of the largest invertebrates living on the seabed. Along with the transparent cucumber, the creature is a type of sea pig within the scientific family called Elpidiidae. The Barbie pig feeds on the small amounts of detritus that travels down from surface waters to the seabed and is important in terms of recycling organic matter, said Drennan, who was not directly involved in the expedition.

Many species in this family have evolved long, sturdy legs that allow them to walk on the seafloor, as well as elongated mouthparts for picking out the detritus they feed on, Drennan said by email.

The expedition also captured images of elegant, cup-shaped glass sponges, which are thought to have the longest lifespan of any creature on the planet, up to 15,000 years, although The expedition team does not know how old the photographed sponges are.

Sea anemones, close relatives of jellyfish, act as large carnivores that sit and wait on the seabed, catching small swimming animals in their tentacles, she added.

Many life forms that live in these depths depend on polymetallic nodules, which form very gradually through chemical processes that precipitate metals out of the water around shell fragments and shark teeth. according to the Natural History Museum.

Researchers estimate that it takes around 1 million years for these nodules to reach a size of a few tens of millimeters. The largest known nodules reach around 20 centimeters in diameter, suggesting that these environments have remained virtually unchanged on the ocean floor for tens of millions of years.

Critics say that noise could disturb marine mammals like whales and dolphins, while plumes of sedimentpotentially containing toxic compounds, projected by equipment onto the seabed, can disperse, harming pelagic ecosystems, according to recent research.

It is also possible, these scientists warn, that deep-sea mining could disrupt how carbon is stored in the ocean, contributing to the climate crisis.

