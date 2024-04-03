Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Taiwan President expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his message of solidarity with those affected by the earthquake





Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with the earthquake-hit people of Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday expressed deep gratitude to him for his support during this “difficult time”, saying it meant ” a lot” for the Taiwanese. Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te also thanked Modi, saying the Indian Prime Minister's support and solidarity are a source of strength for the people of Taiwan during these difficult times. “We are deeply grateful for your kind words and support, @narendramodi, during this difficult time. Your solidarity means a lot to the people of Taiwan as we all work towards a speedy recovery,” President Tsai said on 'X' . Taiwan was hit Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century, which killed at least nine people and injured more than 800. In a message on 'X', Modi said: “Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to the earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.” “We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure and recover from the consequences,” Modi said in what is perhaps the first such message to Taiwan. Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te thanked Modi for the “heartwarming” message. “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi, for your heartwarming message. Your support and solidarity are a source of strength for the Taiwanese people during these difficult times,” he said. The India Taipei Association also offered its condolences to the victims of the earthquake. “The India Taipei Association would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims and our deepest condolences to the communities affected by the earthquake that struck Taiwan this morning,” she said on 'X'. “We sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and stand ready alongside the Taiwanese people during these difficult times #IslandOfResilience,” the statement added. China considers Taiwan its breakaway province and insists it be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, considers itself completely separate from China. Although India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic relations, bilateral trade relations have been on an upward trajectory in recent years. In 1995, New Delhi established the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote interactions between the two sides and facilitate trade, tourism and cultural exchanges. The India-Taipei Association has also been authorized to provide all consular and passport services. The same year, Taiwan also established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Delhi. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/taiwan-president-conveys-gratitude-to-pm-modi-over-his-message-of-solidarity-to-quake-hit-people/cid/2010990 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos