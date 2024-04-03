Israeli missiles kill 3 Iranian generals, shout Putin, Xi Jinping and King Salman

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Consular Iran in Damascus, Syria, was bombarded by missiles on Monday (1/4/2024) local time. The incident killed 11 people, including seven military advisers and three high-ranking Iranian generals.

Among the generals who died were Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Haji Rahimi. It was also reported that the Chief of Staff of the Quds Forces in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Hossein Amirollah, had also died.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the attack as an act of cowardice. Iranian officials said they would take revenge.

“After repeated defeats and failures against the convictions and will of the resistance fighters, the Zionist regime has included 'indiscriminate killing' on its agenda in the fight for survival,” Raïssi said on the website from his office. AFP.

Raisi's statement also echoes wishes for revenge from other Tehran officials. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his party considered the aggression a violation of all diplomatic norms and international agreements.

“Benjamin Netanyahu has completely lost his mental balance due to successive failures in Gaza and his failure to achieve his Zionist goals,” he said, reported by The Guardian.

This also sparked reactions from a number of countries. Including the government of President Vladimir Putin in Russia, the government of President Xi Jinping in China, and the government of King Salam in Saudi Arabia.

Poutine

Putin's government immediately pointed the finger at Israel and said the attack was “unacceptable.” Additionally, diplomatic buildings of other countries in Syria have been attacked.

“We strongly condemn the unacceptable attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Al-Arabiya.

“We call on Israeli leaders (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) to put an end to provocative acts of armed violence against Syrian territory and neighboring countries,” he added.

At the UN, Russia also requested a sudden meeting of the Security Council (DK). Russia is known to be a close ally of Syria.

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping's government also condemned the Israeli airstrike that destroyed the Iranian embassy consular building in Damascus, Syria. Beijing says the move goes against international law.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the situation would worsen stability in the Middle East. We know that the Arab world is in turmoil after Israel heavily attacked the Gaza region of Palestine, triggered by an attack by the Hamas militia on Israeli territory on October 7.

“China condemns this attack. The security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated and Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected,” he was quoted as saying. AFP.

China itself is a close partner of Iran. The Bamboo Curtain country is Tehran's largest trading partner, as well as the main buyer of its oil, currently subject to Western sanctions.

Beijing also maintains close ties with Damascus. In September last year, China became the only country outside the Middle East visited by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad since his country's civil war began in 2011.

King Salman

The Saudi government also commented on the situation in Syria following the Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. These comments were made by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

In its statement, the country of King Salman reiterated its position of rejection of the Israeli attack. Riyadh said the Tel Aviv attack violated the rules of international diplomatic immunity.

“The ministry expresses the Saudi Kingdom's firm rejection of any attack on diplomatic facilities, for any reason and under any pretext, which constitutes a violation of international diplomatic law and the rules of diplomatic immunity,” the statement said. , cited by the official state. media, SPA, published Asharq Al-Awsat.

Oil price

On the other hand, a negative sentiment colored the global crude oil market following this attack. The price of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract for May delivery rose 54 cents, or 0.65 percent, to US$83.71 (Rp1.3 million) per barrel.

Excluding WTI, the Brent contract for June delivery added 42 cents, or 0.48 percent, to US$87.42 (Rp1.4 million) per barrel.

“This news, if confirmed, constitutes a clear escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and will likely continue to drive up oil prices in the short term,” Leo Mariani, an analyst at Roth MKM, told clients yesterday, quoted by CNBC International. .

