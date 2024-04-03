Politics
Israeli missiles kill 3 Iranian generals, shout Putin, Xi Jinping and King Salman
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Consular Iran in Damascus, Syria, was bombarded by missiles on Monday (1/4/2024) local time. The incident killed 11 people, including seven military advisers and three high-ranking Iranian generals.
Among the generals who died were Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Haji Rahimi. It was also reported that the Chief of Staff of the Quds Forces in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Hossein Amirollah, had also died.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the attack as an act of cowardice. Iranian officials said they would take revenge.
“After repeated defeats and failures against the convictions and will of the resistance fighters, the Zionist regime has included 'indiscriminate killing' on its agenda in the fight for survival,” Raïssi said on the website from his office. AFP.
Raisi's statement also echoes wishes for revenge from other Tehran officials. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his party considered the aggression a violation of all diplomatic norms and international agreements.
“Benjamin Netanyahu has completely lost his mental balance due to successive failures in Gaza and his failure to achieve his Zionist goals,” he said, reported by The Guardian.
This also sparked reactions from a number of countries. Including the government of President Vladimir Putin in Russia, the government of President Xi Jinping in China, and the government of King Salam in Saudi Arabia.
Poutine
Putin's government immediately pointed the finger at Israel and said the attack was “unacceptable.” Additionally, diplomatic buildings of other countries in Syria have been attacked.
“We strongly condemn the unacceptable attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Al-Arabiya.
“We call on Israeli leaders (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) to put an end to provocative acts of armed violence against Syrian territory and neighboring countries,” he added.
At the UN, Russia also requested a sudden meeting of the Security Council (DK). Russia is known to be a close ally of Syria.
Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping's government also condemned the Israeli airstrike that destroyed the Iranian embassy consular building in Damascus, Syria. Beijing says the move goes against international law.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the situation would worsen stability in the Middle East. We know that the Arab world is in turmoil after Israel heavily attacked the Gaza region of Palestine, triggered by an attack by the Hamas militia on Israeli territory on October 7.
“China condemns this attack. The security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated and Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected,” he was quoted as saying. AFP.
China itself is a close partner of Iran. The Bamboo Curtain country is Tehran's largest trading partner, as well as the main buyer of its oil, currently subject to Western sanctions.
Beijing also maintains close ties with Damascus. In September last year, China became the only country outside the Middle East visited by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad since his country's civil war began in 2011.
King Salman
The Saudi government also commented on the situation in Syria following the Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. These comments were made by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
In its statement, the country of King Salman reiterated its position of rejection of the Israeli attack. Riyadh said the Tel Aviv attack violated the rules of international diplomatic immunity.
“The ministry expresses the Saudi Kingdom's firm rejection of any attack on diplomatic facilities, for any reason and under any pretext, which constitutes a violation of international diplomatic law and the rules of diplomatic immunity,” the statement said. , cited by the official state. media, SPA, published Asharq Al-Awsat.
Oil price
On the other hand, a negative sentiment colored the global crude oil market following this attack. The price of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract for May delivery rose 54 cents, or 0.65 percent, to US$83.71 (Rp1.3 million) per barrel.
Excluding WTI, the Brent contract for June delivery added 42 cents, or 0.48 percent, to US$87.42 (Rp1.4 million) per barrel.
“This news, if confirmed, constitutes a clear escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and will likely continue to drive up oil prices in the short term,” Leo Mariani, an analyst at Roth MKM, told clients yesterday, quoted by CNBC International. .
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
Next article
Iran responds to general killed in Israeli bombing, vows revenge
(sef/sef)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240402184829-4-527636/israel-rudal-mati-3-jenderal-iran-putin-xi-jinping-raja-salman-teriak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israeli missiles kill 3 Iranian generals, shout Putin, Xi Jinping and King Salman
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Taiwan President expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his message of solidarity with those affected by the earthquake
- Deep-sea expedition captures stunning images of creatures in Pacific mining zone | News
- After the terrorist attack, Russia sees the role of the United States and claims it is at war with NATO
- The grace of yesteryear is now lost: Ranjeet recalls the elegance of a bygone era of Bollywood
- In honor of CUI Tennis Senior Mattis Le Montagner
- Secret Sales buys German distributor Dress-for-less
- T-Hub, Medtronic’s partner in driving medical innovation
- Taiwan has been hit by its biggest earthquake in 25 years with at least four dead | BBC News
- Rishi Sunak reveals Boris Johnson would be 'welcome on the campaign trail' at next election – but refuses to say when Britain will go to the polls
- Jon Stewart continues his return to the 'Daily Show' with Apple diss
- ML Olympiad 2024: A globally distributed ML competition powered by the Google ML community