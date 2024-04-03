Trump taunts Biden with empty debate desk at his Wisconsin rally





GREEN BAY, Wis. Former President Donald Trump made a demonstrative call for one-on-one debates with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, placing an empty lectern on the stage ahead of a rally here to represent Biden's position.

It's for Joe Biden. I'm trying to get him to debate, Trump said, referring to the empty podium. I'm trying to get Crooked Joe to debate. Anytime anywhere.

The visual aid, a staple of down-vote candidates seeking to force their reluctant rivals into debate, focused on Trump's accusation that Biden was afraid to meet him one-on-one. But it also hinted at the very real possibility that a presidential election could proceed without at least one televised debate for the first time in generations. And, implicitly, it excludes the candidate who caused consternation among the two presumptive major-party nominees: independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“If RFK Jr. enters the debate stage, Democrats and Republicans better gird their loins,” said Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis. “As long as you have a race with two strongly unfavorable candidates, injecting a third candidate creates many dangerous scenarios.”

Until Tuesday, there had been little public discussion of the debates since Trump and Biden locked in enough delegates to win their parties' nominations last month. Trump wrote in a typical all-caps post on Truth Social in March that he would debate Biden “anytime, anywhere, anywhere,” a sentiment repeated across the front of the empty lectern at Tuesday's rally .

In a statement Tuesday evening, Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler called hosting the event in Green Bay a weak merch game from a guy desperate to avoid talking about the fact that he received no money, no campaign infrastructure and no answers about how his chaotic, divisive and violent campaign will win in November.”

“Trump said last fall that only losers want debates. At least we agree on something,” Tyler added.

Empty lecterns on stage at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before a campaign event Tuesday. NBC News

Trump's campaign has avoided answering questions about why he seems so eager to take the stage with Biden after skipping the Republican primary debates this election. In 2022, the Republican National Committee, citing perceived bias during Trump's 2020 election defeat, severed its relationship with the venerable nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Biden responded to Trump's earlier call for a debate by saying it depends on his behavior. In February, he said of Trump: “If I were him, I would want him to debate me too. He has nothing else to do.”

But Biden aides say the campaign won't make a decision until later this year. In a statement to NBC News last week, Biden campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt questioned Trump's sincerity.

Donald Trump withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates, so he now only speaks about the debates because he is desperate to change the narrative because of his financial and legal problems, Hitt said, referring to the treasury of Trump's poorer campaign and the four criminal trials he faces. There is only one candidate in this election who is running to serve the American people and strengthen our democracy, and that is Joe Biden.

Officials with the Commission on Presidential Debates, which traditionally choose venues and negotiate rules with campaigns, did not respond to inquiries from NBC News about the forums planned this year. Likewise, several members of the organization's board of directors individually declined or did not respond to interview requests.

There are many reasons for this tiptoeing, but one seems more important than the others: Kennedy.

Asked about Kennedy last week, Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said the former president was focused on the stage with Biden, whom he debated twice in 2020.

“President Trump is more accessible to the American people than Broken Biden, whose staff won't allow him to take interviews or answer questions because they are terrified of his failed presidency, his disastrous policies and the decline of his cognitive abilities,” Alvarez said.

Biden's campaign declined to say whether it would welcome Kennedy's inclusion if the president decided to debate Trump.

The namesake son of the former New York senator and U.S. attorney general, assassinated during the presidential campaign in 1968, has gained ground in national polls and attracted nervous attention from Democrats and Republicans alike.

The Democratic National Committee recently hired Lis Smith, a veteran operative, to help counter third-party candidates. Last week, Trump attacked Kennedy himself.

“RFK Jr. is by far the most radical left-wing candidate in the race,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, attacking Kennedy for his support of progressive environmental policies. Trump touted Kennedy as a force who would take Biden's votes “I love that he's running!” But the decision to go on the offensive seems to betray a certain anxiety.

A spokesperson for Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment.

Kennedy, a strong voice in the anti-vaccine movement whose agenda is difficult to define precisely in conventional political terms, welcomed its inclusion in the national discourse. On Monday, he echoed Trump by accusing Biden, who made the preservation of democratic values ​​the centerpiece of his campaign, of endangering these same ideals.

I can make the case that President Biden is the worse threat to democracy than Trump, Kennedy said in an interview on CNN. “The reason is that President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history, who has used federal agencies to censor political speech…to censor his opponent.”

Kennedy appeared to be referring to a case before the Supreme Court regarding the level of contact between government officials and social media companies regarding content removal. His campaign did not specify which case he was referring to.

The debate commission announced late last year that it had selected dates and sites for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate at Texas State University, Lafayette College of Pennsylvania, at Virginia State University and the University of Utah.

To be eligible under the commission's rules, Kennedy would have to be eligible for election in states that collectively have at least 270 electoral votes, and he would have to register at 15 percent or higher in five national polls.

Brad Todd, a Republican Party strategist, said there is no chance the commission will hold debates this year or in the near future because Republicans don't trust commission members to represent interests candidates.

Regardless of who has the authority to sanction the debates or whether campaigns come together simply to set their own rules, they are important forums for the public, especially this year, he said.

The presidential debates are really important because you're dealing with a small group of undecided people at a time when many of them find fault with the candidates of both major parties, he said. This is who decides the elections this year.

None of the major party candidates have agreed to anything, and aides to both Biden and Trump say they think the other candidate will end up avoiding a face-to-face meeting.

But if influential voters see either candidate attempt to end a tradition of televised debates that dates back to the 1960 race between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy's uncle RFK Jr., the political cost could be high, Kofinis said.

“It would be a catastrophic mistake for whoever proposes it first or for whoever deviates from it,” Kofinis said of a possible election without debate. “It's generally expected that if you're running for president, you debate so that the American public can evaluate the candidates side by side or three candidates side by side.”

Jonathan Allen reported from Washington, D.C., and Matt Dixon reported from Green Bay.

