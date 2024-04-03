Justice under threat: Pakistan's judicial system facing interference





Islamabad, April 3 (EFE).- Pakistan's highest court on Wednesday began hearing a case involving a letter from six judges alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

A seven-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, took suo motu action following the letter addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council last month.

In the letter, the six judges of the Islamabad High Court claimed that the country's intelligence agencies were putting pressure on judges by kidnapping and torturing their relatives and secretly monitoring their homes.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in front of the Supreme Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 2, 2024. EFE-EPA /SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The proceedings were broadcast live on the court's website and YouTube channel.

Chief Justice Faez Isa said no attack of any kind on the independence of the judiciary would be tolerated.

Justice Athar Minallah said everyone knew what was happening, but there was a collective claim of ignorance.

Let's not pretend nothing is happening, we need to take this thing very seriously, he said.

The hearing was adjourned to a later date in April as the bench postponed the decision to the specific date.

Earlier, the chief justice met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to set up an inquiry committee and probe the allegations.

The government had appointed Tassaduq Jillani, former chief justice of Pakistan, to head the commission of inquiry.

However, Jillani recused himself following opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and civil society, who deemed the commission “powerless”.

High Court judges cited various cases of alleged intelligence interference, including a case involving jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are currently incarcerated after multiple convictions, including corruption and un-Islamic marriage.

In another development on Tuesday, eight judges of the Islamabad High Court, including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, received letters containing white powder allegedly mixed with anthrax.

The Islamabad court is currently considering petitions filed by Khan, challenging his convictions in various cases.

On Monday, the court suspended the 14-year sentences imposed on Khan and his wife in a case related to the withholding and sale of state gifts. EFE

