Government debts of IDR 10.48 trillion in subsidized fertilizers, Jokowi: if the audit is completed, it will be paid





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo responded to the government saying it still had debts fertilizer subsidized worth IDR 10.48 trillion. According to the president, we must understand the mechanism, namely that there is an audit that must be carried out before payment. “Yes (about) underpayment, because if it has been audited and completed, it will definitely be paid. You have to understand the mechanism,” said Jokowi at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4/2024). The president explained that payments cannot be made immediately after being invoiced. Because the audit must be completed first. Read also : Organic fertilizer was subsidized by the government, the quota is 500,000 tons “(You can't) invoice right away, pay right away. Invoicing must first be verified, then completed, then paid, that's the mechanism,” the president added. Previously, PT Fertilizer Indonesia (Persero) revealed that the government still has subsidized fertilizer debt worth IDR 10.48 trillion. PT Pupuk Indonesia President Director Rahmad Pribadi said the debt was a subsidized fertilizer debt that was underpaid from 2020 to 2023. “There are still receivables from 2022 of up to IDR 600 billion. “In 2023, the subsidies receivable resulting from the BPK audit will be underpaid by IDR 9.87 trillion, so the total underpayment of subsidies receivable from Pupuk Indonesia to the government will be IDR 10.4 trillion” , he said in an RDP with Commission VI of the House of Representatives. RI in Jakarta, Tuesday (2/4/2024). Read also : The Government Still Subsidized Fertilizer Debt Of Rp10.48 Trillion Rahmad said the debt had not been paid because the government was still waiting for the review process from the Financial Audit Agency (BPK). “So everything hasn't been paid yet because there are still several items that still require some verification,” he said. Meanwhile, the debt paid by the government for the period 2022 amounts to IDR 16.3 trillion. However, said Rahmad, there is still a value that is still being examined by the BPK from this figure amounting to IDR 10.4 trillion.

