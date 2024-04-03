Turkish election authorities reinstate pro-Kurdish municipal election winner | Election news





Electoral authorities reverse expulsion of Kurdish winner from town hall in eastern Turkish city of Van.

Turkish electoral authorities have reinstated a pro-Kurdish winner of municipal elections in the eastern city of Van after the annulment of his victory sparked clashes. The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) announced on Wednesday that it had overturned a decision by Turkey's eastern regional election commission to dismiss People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party candidate Abdullah Zeydan pro-Kurdish. The turnaround is seen as another boost for Turkey's opposition after Sunday's local elections, which dealt a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP). , after their victories last year in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Zeydan had received more than 55 percent of the vote in Sunday's municipal elections, but the regional electoral commission declared him ineligible due to a previous conviction and awarded the mayor's seat to a candidate from the AKP which won 27 percent of the vote. the vote. Zeydan was arrested and imprisoned in 2016 after criticizing the Turkish army's air campaign against banned Kurdish fighters in the predominantly Kurdish southeast. He was released in 2022. The withdrawal sparked violent protests on Tuesday that lasted all night across the province, located on Turkey's eastern border with Iran. The authorities cracked down. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 89 people were arrested for participating in unauthorized rallies and chanting slogans praising a separatist terrorist organization, referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party ( PKK), which has been blacklisted by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. DEM has often been accused by Turkish authorities of links to the PKK. The movement is the third party in the Turkish national parliament. However, on Wednesday, DEM said that YSK had decided to reinstate Zeydan as mayor of Van due to resistance from the Kurdish people. Following the resistance of the Kurdish people, our friends and the democratic public, it was decided to hand over the election certificate to our Deputy Mayor of Van Metropolitan Municipality, Abdullah Zeydan. Every Bij Berxwedana becomes Kurd! pic.twitter.com/EoZTIjrtCD DEM Party (@DEMGenelMerkezi) April 3, 2024 The YSK considered an appeal from the DEM and decided to reinstate Zeydan, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The decision was taken by a majority of board members, the agency said. Over the years, Erdogan's government has removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office over alleged ties to Kurdish fighters and replaced them with state-appointed administrators. In addition to the victory in Van, the DEM also claimed the town halls of other major cities in Turkey's Kurdish-majority southeast, including Diyarbakir, the region's largest city. Before the election committee's decision to reinstate Zeydan, the re-elected mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a likely rival to Erdogan, had called the events in Van a complete aberration. We will follow this senseless double standard by Van, Imamoglu, whose party supported the DEM in its battle against the Van ruling, told a crowd of around 500 supporters gathered outside the main court from Istanbul after officially receiving a warrant to serve five sentences. more years.

