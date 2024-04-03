Politics
Lok Sabha polls: PM Modis' public rallies and meetings define contours of BJP campaign
With the promise of even greater achievements in his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his campaign for the 2024 elections from Meerut, the birthplace of the 1857 mutinyas he also carried out in 2014 and 2019. Over the past four days, he has already addressed three large gatherings and engaged in two dialogues with booth workers.
Next on his itinerary is Bihar on April 4, followed by a four-day stay in Tamil Nadu next week to shore up support for his party's candidates. Throughout his speeches, Modi consistently highlighted the progress made over the past decade, presenting it as a mere prelude to the substantial work to come. He attacks dynastic politics within the opposition and emphasizes his ongoing fight against corruption.
His speeches defined the contours of the BJP's electoral message at the start of the campaign.
“Modi was not born for leisure, but for hard work,” the Prime Minister reiterated at his rallies, emphasizing that much remained to be accomplished. He had already asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare a 100-day agenda, even before the announcement of the election dates.
Addressing the 90th anniversary ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India, Modi said, “I am concerned about the upcoming elections in the next 100 days when you will have enough free time. Once I take office, a plethora of work awaits you. “
The recurring theme of Modi's speeches, highlighting the substantial tasks ahead of him, aims to cultivate a positive image among voters, thereby laying the foundation for their choices on election day. Chief among these goals is the ambition to propel India to become the world's third economic power, a promise reiterated by top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.
In response to the opposition's focus on issues such as unemployment and inflation, Modi counters by saying that India's rise to become the third largest economy will result in higher incomes, employment opportunities and better facilities in rural and urban areas.
While the BJP-led government had launched action against opposition leaders, prompting them to criticize witch-hunting and political vendetta, Modi accused his political opponents of saving the corrupt.
“There are two camps in this election, the honest and the corrupt. We say we must eliminate corruption, they say we must save the corrupt,” Modi proclaimed during his rally in Uttarakhand.
The theme of Modi's crusade against corruption features prominently in the party's publicity materials, evident on posters and billboards across the country, particularly in opposition-controlled states.
The slogan Modi Guarantee resonates strongly in these elections, symbolizing a commitment to completion and achievement. This slogan proved effective in the state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year.
Modi also championed a new scheme to provide free electricity through solar panels installed in homes, countering promises of “free electricity” made by rival parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
The Prime Minister highlighted the issue of Katchatheevu Island near Tamil Nadu, lambasting the Congress's decision to cede it to Sri Lanka. This narrative calls into question Congress' ability to safeguard national interests.
During his rally in Rajasthan, he mentioned the magic number of “passing 400 on June 4”, in reference to the counting day.
In addition to the rallies, which serve as direct interactions between the Prime Minister and voters, Modi has actively engaged with party members, holding pep talks and urging them to achieve victories in their respective booths, recognizing the central role they play in electoral outcomes. even amid anti-incumbency sentiments.
During interactions with workers from 10 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Modi highlighted the importance of active participation on social media platforms and advocated for creation of women-specific WhatsApp groups to facilitate discussions and improve awareness. He stressed the importance of seeking advice from party veterans, maintaining decorum and persuading voters with the ideologies of the BJP-NDA.
Besides Modi, the BJP's top campaigners include Shah and Nadda.
Shah, addressing booth workers in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, urged them to convey the Prime Minister's message to every registered voter. He reiterated Modi's resolute stance against terrorism, citing the swift retaliatory measures taken by the Indian Army following the attacks in Uri and Pulwama.
Apart from achievements such as the consecration of the Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370, Shah highlighted the BJP's efforts to modernize laws, reform Parliament and tackle issues such as Naxalism, terrorism and extremism, underscoring Modi's commitment to keeping India safe.
Nadda responded to criticism over inflation by saying: “India's inflation rate under the BJP regime stands at just 4.3%. Despite the challenges posed by events such as the Covid pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, India has been hailed as a bright spot by the International. Monetary Fund.”
Nadda highlighted the disparity between India's inflation rate under the BJP regime and that of other countries, comparing it to the higher rates seen during the UPA tenure. He also highlighted India's strong GDP growth compared to other developed countries, confirming the BJP's track record in economic management.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2024/04/03/pm-modis-public-rallies-set-contours-of-bjps-election-campaign.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lok Sabha polls: PM Modis' public rallies and meetings define contours of BJP campaign
- Turkish election authorities reinstate pro-Kurdish municipal election winner | Election news
- Government debts of IDR 10.48 trillion in subsidized fertilizers, Jokowi: if the audit is completed, it will be paid
- Shows to watch in CU in April
- Google's April security update fixes annoying Pixel 8 camera bug
- Justice under threat: Pakistan's judicial system facing interference
- John Barth, Innovative Postmodernist Novelist, Dies at 93ExBulletin
- NTTF Upgrades Michael & Felicia Alabi Memorial Championship – The Sun Nigeria
- Shopping at the Ramona Womans Club Luncheon and Fashion Show
- Trump taunts Biden with empty debate desk at his Wisconsin rally
- Universal Studios Hollywood tour changes to celebrate 60 years
- Animated NHL game featuring Batman and Bugs Bunny on TruTV and Max