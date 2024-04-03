Lok Sabha polls: PM Modis' public rallies and meetings define contours of BJP campaign

With the promise of even greater achievements in his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his campaign for the 2024 elections from Meerut, the birthplace of the 1857 mutinyas he also carried out in 2014 and 2019. Over the past four days, he has already addressed three large gatherings and engaged in two dialogues with booth workers.

Next on his itinerary is Bihar on April 4, followed by a four-day stay in Tamil Nadu next week to shore up support for his party's candidates. Throughout his speeches, Modi consistently highlighted the progress made over the past decade, presenting it as a mere prelude to the substantial work to come. He attacks dynastic politics within the opposition and emphasizes his ongoing fight against corruption.

His speeches defined the contours of the BJP's electoral message at the start of the campaign.

“Modi was not born for leisure, but for hard work,” the Prime Minister reiterated at his rallies, emphasizing that much remained to be accomplished. He had already asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare a 100-day agenda, even before the announcement of the election dates.

Addressing the 90th anniversary ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India, Modi said, “I am concerned about the upcoming elections in the next 100 days when you will have enough free time. Once I take office, a plethora of work awaits you. “

The recurring theme of Modi's speeches, highlighting the substantial tasks ahead of him, aims to cultivate a positive image among voters, thereby laying the foundation for their choices on election day. Chief among these goals is the ambition to propel India to become the world's third economic power, a promise reiterated by top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

In response to the opposition's focus on issues such as unemployment and inflation, Modi counters by saying that India's rise to become the third largest economy will result in higher incomes, employment opportunities and better facilities in rural and urban areas.

While the BJP-led government had launched action against opposition leaders, prompting them to criticize witch-hunting and political vendetta, Modi accused his political opponents of saving the corrupt.

“There are two camps in this election, the honest and the corrupt. We say we must eliminate corruption, they say we must save the corrupt,” Modi proclaimed during his rally in Uttarakhand.

The theme of Modi's crusade against corruption features prominently in the party's publicity materials, evident on posters and billboards across the country, particularly in opposition-controlled states.

The slogan Modi Guarantee resonates strongly in these elections, symbolizing a commitment to completion and achievement. This slogan proved effective in the state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year.

Modi also championed a new scheme to provide free electricity through solar panels installed in homes, countering promises of “free electricity” made by rival parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

The Prime Minister highlighted the issue of Katchatheevu Island near Tamil Nadu, lambasting the Congress's decision to cede it to Sri Lanka. This narrative calls into question Congress' ability to safeguard national interests.

During his rally in Rajasthan, he mentioned the magic number of “passing 400 on June 4”, in reference to the counting day.

In addition to the rallies, which serve as direct interactions between the Prime Minister and voters, Modi has actively engaged with party members, holding pep talks and urging them to achieve victories in their respective booths, recognizing the central role they play in electoral outcomes. even amid anti-incumbency sentiments.

During interactions with workers from 10 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Modi highlighted the importance of active participation on social media platforms and advocated for creation of women-specific WhatsApp groups to facilitate discussions and improve awareness. He stressed the importance of seeking advice from party veterans, maintaining decorum and persuading voters with the ideologies of the BJP-NDA.

Besides Modi, the BJP's top campaigners include Shah and Nadda.

Shah, addressing booth workers in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, urged them to convey the Prime Minister's message to every registered voter. He reiterated Modi's resolute stance against terrorism, citing the swift retaliatory measures taken by the Indian Army following the attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

Apart from achievements such as the consecration of the Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370, Shah highlighted the BJP's efforts to modernize laws, reform Parliament and tackle issues such as Naxalism, terrorism and extremism, underscoring Modi's commitment to keeping India safe.

Nadda responded to criticism over inflation by saying: “India's inflation rate under the BJP regime stands at just 4.3%. Despite the challenges posed by events such as the Covid pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, India has been hailed as a bright spot by the International. Monetary Fund.”

Nadda highlighted the disparity between India's inflation rate under the BJP regime and that of other countries, comparing it to the higher rates seen during the UPA tenure. He also highlighted India's strong GDP growth compared to other developed countries, confirming the BJP's track record in economic management.