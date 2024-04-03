Postmaster General Paula Vennells could be sanctioned by MPs for misleading Parliament





Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email MPs are considering sanctions against former Postmaster General Paula Vennells after it was revealed she may have known remote access to the Horizon system was possible two years before denying it to MPs. The cross-party Business and Commerce Committee has announced all options on the table as it considers taking action against former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells in relation to possible misleading of Parliament over the Horizon scandal. The announcement follows allegations that Ms Vennells was told by the Post Office's general counsel that a unit at Bracknells Fujitsu head office could remotely access sub-postmasters' accounts. In cassettes obtained by Channel 4the post office's chief lawyer, Susan Crichton, confirms this twice. Mrs Vennells knew of the allegations two years before the Post Office ended proceedings against its own subpostmasters, and two years before the former chief executive told MPs in 2015 that it was not possible to remotely access the accounts of sub-postmasters. The former Post Office boss denied to Parliament in correspondence that remote access was possible, and these denials were used in the case against sub-postmasters, including Alan Bates, until 2019. Committee chairman Liam Byrne said his committee was deeply concerned by the latest revelations and would explore options to penalize the leaders who presided over the scandal. Paula Vennells was the chief executive of the Post Office during the Horizon scandal (Anthony Devlin/PA Wire) The Labor MP added: All options are on the table, including the House of Commons exercising its contempt of Parliament powers. We absolutely must ensure that we do not jeopardize future legal proceedings or compromise the public inquiry into Sir Wyn Williams. I will present options to my committee when Parliament returns later this month for careful consideration. If someone is found guilty of contempt of Parliament, it means that something has interfered with Parliament or obstructed the functions of its members. The definition is vague and only Parliament decides whether something is considered contempt. In the past, contempt has been used when someone has misled the Houseengaged in financial misconduct, leaked parliamentary proceedings or defied an order. In July last year, the Privileges Committee concluded that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had committed repeated contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs about the party. Boris Johnson found guilty of contempt of Parliament over partygate (PA wire) The committee recommended that Mr Johnson should not be entitled to a former MPs' pass, which allows most former prime ministers and lawmakers automatic access to Parliament, and reportedly recommended that he be suspended from the House of the communes for 90 days, if he had not already done so. resigned. Some MPs have accused the penalties for contempt of being weak, as it is no longer usual for Parliament to jail or fine offenders. In 2019, the former director of Vote Leave, Dominic Cummings, was found guilty of contempt of Parliament after refusing to attend an evidence hearing after being summoned by the Select Committee on Digital, Culture, media and sport. Mr Cummings was reprimanded in the Commons, but little further action was taken, leading some MPs to demand parliamentary powers be strengthened. The Business and Commerce Committee is expected to discuss any further action when Parliament returns from recess. The Post Office has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/paula-vennells-sanctioned-mps-misleading-parliament-b2522782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos