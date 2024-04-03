Donald Trump doesn't know what to do about abortion





No modern presidency has had as much impact on the anti-abortion movement as that of Donald Trump. And perhaps no politician today seems more uncertain about what to do about this issue now than Donald Trump.

Confirmation that voters in Trump's home state of Florida will soon vote on whether to enshrine abortion rights into law and whether to effectively veto Gov. Ron DeSantiss and the state Republican Party's six-week abortion ban, which arrived this week. Similar issues could be on the agenda in many other states as Trump seeks a second term in the White House.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee reacted to the development with all the political certainty of a freshman running for class president. And his hesitation, even after effectively blocking the Republican nomination, speaks volumes about how this sudden responsibility for an issue threatens the GOP's 2024 hopes.

The Trump campaign initially released a statement Monday simply saying that President Trump supports the preservation of life, but also made clear that he supports states' rights, as he supports the right of voters to make decisions by themselves.

It's great to support the democratic process, which isn't always a given with Trump, but this statement basically says nothing about his own views on the issue at hand. And when asked Tuesday for details about Florida's six-week ban, Trump played a familiar card: I'll tell you later.

We will make a statement next week on abortion, Trump said.

Translation: I really don't want to talk about this and I need to figure out my position.

It's a bit like when Trump spent the better part of five years promising a health care plan that was always around the corner, often two weeks away. Well, let's see if this plan proves elusive.

Just as it is much easier to say that we should repeal Obamacare than to come up with our own plan to dismantle it, it is much easier to say that we should overturn Roe v. Wade than to define what restrictions should be in place thereafter.

And his blocking was just the latest evidence of Trump's remarkable uncertainty when it comes to the new paradigm of abortion rights:

In April 2023, Trump refused to comment on the six-week ban in Florida. His campaign instead said he supported exceptions for rape, incest and maternal life, and added that it was an issue that should be decided at the state level. The following week, he offered a completely equivocal promise: Well, do something where everyone is going to be very happy. I think it's good to do it at some level, it could be at different levels, but we're going to do it. We will fix this problem. A leading anti-abortion group quickly called Trump's comments that it was a morally indefensible state issue and said it should support a 15-week federal ban. He quickly met with him and welcomed his candidacy, although there was no indication that he had adopted his decisive position. Neither Trump nor the group provided details. In September, Trump called the six-week bans a terrible blow to his then-primary opponent, DeSantis (R). But pressed on NBC's Meet the Press, Trump repeatedly brought up both the timeline and state versus federal restrictions. What's going to happen is you're going to find a certain number of weeks or months. You're going to come up with a number that will make people happy, he said, adding: It could be state or federal. Frankly, I don't care. In January, a woman at a Fox News town hall urged Trump not to compromise on abortion. Trump has provided no clarity on his position, but he has said four times that the Republican Party must win elections, implying that it should not alienate voters by being too extremist. In February, Trump told his advisers that he liked a 16-week federal government. ban on abortion, according to the New York Times. One said Trump liked that number not because of anything specific to the gestation process, but because it was even. It's four months. In late February, Trump proposed a 15-week deadline, but suggested it should be a matter of state. More and more I'm hearing about 15 weeks, and I haven't decided yet, he told Sean Hannity on Fox News. Furthermore, we sent him back to the states to which he belongs. Last month, Trump again talked about 15 weeks, but suggested it could be a federal ban, saying we might be able to bring the country together on this issue. Fifteen weeks seems to be a number that everyone agrees on. But I will make this announcement at the appropriate time.

In summary, it has been nearly two years since the Supreme Court opened this question by overturning Roe. Trump has been asked for a year what his specific position is and has not stated one. He keeps giving mixed signals on whether or not this should be a federal issue. And now he won't even say whether he supports a six-week state ban that he called terrible less than seven months ago.

Of course, what's really going on here is no secret. Trump fears this question; he repeatedly suggested that Republicans would lose elections if they were too extreme.

It was the issue of abortion, poorly handled by many Republicans, particularly those who firmly insisted on the absence of exceptions, even in cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother, which lost a large number of voters, he published on Truth Social after the Republicans. disappointing results of the 2022 elections.

Trump clearly doesn't want this to happen to him. But it's not like he can spend the next seven months discussing this issue. And the fact that he still doesn't have a good, ready-made answer a month after finalizing the GOP nomination suggests that maybe there just isn't one.

