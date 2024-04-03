Indonesia sends medicines and medical devices to Palestine and Sudan





Jakarta, April 3, 2024 The Indonesian government has sent humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza, Egypt and Sudan. President Joko Widodo released aid worth IDR 30 billion via Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4) morning. “Saying bismillahirohmanirohim, I declare today that Indonesian humanitarian aid to Egypt and Sudan has been released,” President Joko Widodo said. In his speech, President Joko Widodo said that the Indonesian government is committed to maintaining world peace and is actively involved in humanitarian visions and missions, whether due to war or disaster. It is for this reason that the President expressed his concern about the humanitarian events occurring in Gaza and the internal conflict in Sudan which has caused numerous victims. “This is why, for the umpteenth time, we are once again carrying out a humanitarian mission by sending aid to Egypt and Sudan to help our brothers and sisters who need help,” added the President. The President revealed that the aid worth IDR 30 billion took the form of medicines, health equipment and other assistance tailored to the needs and official requests of the Egyptian and Sudanese governments. The head of state also indicated that this humanitarian aid would be sent directly to Egypt and Sudan. The delegation was led directly by the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto and was composed of elements from relevant ministries/institutions.

The head of the Sumarjaya Health Crisis Center said the humanitarian aid sent came from BNPB's Ready Fund (DSP), while the procurement was carried out by the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) through the intermediary of the Health Crisis Center. Sumarjaya explained that the total aid distributed reached 28 tonnes, with details of 12 tonnes of aid for Sudan and 16 tonnes for Egypt. The aid will be delivered using 2 Garuda Indonesia planes. At the same time, the aid components are adjusted to the needs requested by the Egyptian and Sudanese governments. During this time, items and volumes are adjusted to existing stocks in Indonesia. Sumarjaya explained that the aid to Sudan includes emergency medicines, consumable medical items, medical equipment (alkes), dialysis, cancer medicines and medicines for chronic diseases such as cholera and hypertension. Meanwhile, for Egypt, two types of humanitarian aid were sent. First, in the form of general medical care and medicine, such as sharing pumps and medications for anesthesia. Second, help with ambulance supplies such as nasal cannulas, oxygen masks, infusion sets and blood sugar testing equipment.

In total there are 26 items for Egypt. In Sudan, there are 238 items out of 400 that we received and verified. “Thank God all of this can be sent today,” Sumarjaya said. This news was released by the Communications and Public Services Office of the Indonesian Ministry of Health. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620 and email address [email protected]. Head of the Office of Communications and Public Services

Dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Mr. Epid

