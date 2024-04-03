GT vs PBKS: IPL records and statistics at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





The 17th match of IPL2024 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans (GT) will be the host Kings of Punjab (PBKS). On the one hand, GT has 2 wins in three games, while PBKS is on a two-game losing streak. Gujarat Titans will be playing their third home match in four matches, but PBKS will be playing their third consecutive match away. GT came back from their heavy defeat against Chennai Super Kings, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad. After SRH elected to bat, their batting was never fully operational due to player of the match Mohit Sharma. The double finalists looked in trouble before Sai Sudharsan and David Miller kept their cool to guide the race smoothly. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side beat Delhi Capitals at Mullanpur in their first match, but successive away matches against RCB and LSG resulted in defeats and the initial peak was very short-lived . Also check: GT vs PBKS Live Score, Match 17 Narendra Modi Stadium Presentation Report In the two matches played so far at Motera, the surface does not seem overtly flat or useful for batting. The batters had to demonstrate exemplary skill and not just slap features that were more reminiscent of the World Cup final. IPL Stats and Records at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad So far, 29 IPL matches have been played at this picturesque venue. GT's win Sunday brings the number of winning second hitters in this ballpark to 15. The average first innings total still remains 172. Matches played 29 Games won batting first 14 Games won batting second 15 Matches won Winning draw 13 Matches won Loser Draw 16 Matches without result 0 Highest team total 233/3 Lowest team total 102 Average total of first rounds 172 Highest total successfully pursued 205 Strategies and confrontations GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad will feature a pitch that will test the skills of batsmen. On a pitch like this, chasing will very much be the way to go, especially when there is uncertainty as to what will be a good total. The two matches here saw first innings totals of 168 and 162 and one of them proved to be enough but just barely. The important clashes are: Shubman Gill vs Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan vs Jonny Bairstow. GT vs. PBKS Player Battles to Watch: Arshdeep Singh vs Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill (Photo source – Twitter/X) In 6 innings, Arshdeep Singh bowled 37 balls to Shubman Gill. The Punjab-born batter scored just 46 runs at a strike rate of 124.32, while being dismissed only once. This battle between Arshdeep and the GT skipper during the powerplay will decide the way forward. Also check: Orange Cap in IPL 2024 – Most Runs Rashid Khan vs Shikhar Dhawan: In 7 innings, Rashid Khan bowled 56 deliveries to Dhawan. The southpaw scored 53 runs and was dismissed 4 times, with a strike rate of 94.64 and an average of 13.25. Also check: Purple Cap in IPL 2024 – Most Wickets X-factors for GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans: Even on a difficult pitch against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was Mohit Sharma's accurate death bowling that restricted SRH to just 162. On a similar pitch, he will again be needed to stop Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, however, the inclusion of the latter is suspected after being injured in the previous Punjab encounter. Also check: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Kings of Punjab: If the pitch is as friendly as the last two matches, Kagiso Rabada will pose a massive threat to India's GT top-rank. He may be struggling a bit, but the veteran point guard has enough skill to pose a threat. Rabada also has the ability to bowl at any stage of an innings, making him the go-to option depending on changing situations in the game.

