Trump accuses Biden of causing 'bloodbath' at border as he steps up immigration rhetoric





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of sparking a bloodbath at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday, escalating his incendiary rhetoric as he campaigned in two swing Midwest states likely to be critical for the outcome of the 2024 elections.

Trump, who has accused migrants of poisoning the nation's blood and vowed to launch the largest domestic deportation operation in the country's history if he wins a second term, accused Biden of enabling a bloodbath that destroyed the country. In Michigan, he called immigrants to the United States illegally suspected of committing crimes animals, using dehumanizing language that those who study extremism say increases the risk of violence.

Under crooked President Joe Biden, every state is now a border state. Every city is now a border city because Joe Biden brought carnage, chaos and killing from around the world and dumped it right into our backyards, Trump said in Grand Rapids, where he stood flanked by officers Uniformed law enforcement officers in front of a line of protesters. flags.

While violent crime is down, Trump and other Republicans have seized on several high-profile crimes allegedly committed illegally by immigrants in the United States to attack Biden as border crossings hit record levels. Polls suggest Trump has an advantage over Biden on some issues, as many likely voters say they are concerned about the impact of the crossings.

Trump continued to hammer home that theme at a rally in Green Bay, Wis., Tuesday night, as the state held its presidential primaries. Trump has accused rogue nations of pumping migrants across our wide-open border, “and sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mentally ill people, terrorists,” although there is no proof that a country is engaged in this kind of coordinated effort.

He also claimed that migrants would cost the country billions of dollars in public benefits and cause Social Security and Medicare to collapse and collapse.

If you want to help Joe Biden drive Grandma off the cliff to fund government benefits for illegal immigrants, then vote for Crooked Joe Biden,” he said. But when I'm president, instead of throwing Grandma overboard, I'll send Joe Biden's illegal aliens home.

On Tuesday, the White House stressed that immigration was positive for the American economy. They argued that recent progress on immigration has helped spur employment and sustained growth as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to lower inflation.

We know that immigrants strengthen our country and also strengthen our economy, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Tuesday, emphasizing that it was immigrants who were doing the crucial work on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it collapsed after being struck by a ship.

Trump focused Tuesday on the killing of Ruby Garcia, a Michigan woman who was found dead on the side of a Grand Rapids highway on March 22. Police say she was in a romantic relationship with the suspect, Brandon Ortiz-Vite. He told police he shot her several times during an argument before dumping her body on the side of the road and driving off in his red Mazda.

Trump incorrectly referred to Garcia, 25, as 17.

Authorities say Ortiz-Vite is a Mexican citizen and had previously been deported following a drunken driving arrest. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

Trump, in his remarks, said he had spoken to some of his family members. Garcia's sister, Mavi, however, disputed his account, telling FOX 17 that was not the case. No, he hasn't spoken to us, the outlet said in a text message, declining to comment further.

She also pleaded on Facebook last week for journalists to stop politicizing her sister's story and asked for privacy on Tuesday, saying she only wanted justice to be done and to be left alone. .

Trump also brought up again the killing of Laken Riley, a nursing student in Georgia. A Venezuelan man who authorities say entered the United States illegally has been charged. Riley's family attended Trump's rally in Georgia last month and met him backstage.

Trump called the suspect in Riley's death an illegal alien animal.

Democrats say: Please don't call them animals. They are humans. I said: No, they're not humans, they're not humans, they're animals, he said.

FBI statistics show that violent crime fell again in the United States last year, continuing its downward trend after a spike during the pandemic. In Michigan, violent crime hit a three-year low in 2022, according to the most recent data available. Crime in Michigan's largest city, Detroit, is also falling, with the fewest homicides last year since 1966.

Top Republicans from across Michigan had gathered in a downtown Grand Rapids conference room to hear Trump speak in a county he won in 2016 but lost to Biden in 2020. Outside from the events center, more than 100 supporters stood in the cold rain to line the street. where Trump's motorcade was to pass.

In a nearby park, a small group advocating for immigration reform gathered to observe a moment of silence in Garcia's honor while holding signs reading No Human Being is Illegal and the Michigan welcomes immigrants.

In Green Bay, some fans braved snowfall for three hours outside to enter the arena.

Biden's campaign, which criticized Trump for his role in the failure of a bipartisan border deal that would have added more than 1,500 new Customs and Border Protection agents in addition to other restrictions, preempted the speech accusing Trump of politicizing death.

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will come to Grand Rapids where he is expected to once again attempt to politicize a tragedy and sow hatred and division to hide his own record of failing Michiganders, said Alyssa Bradley, campaign communications director. Biden in Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said Monday that there is a real problem at our southern border and it's really critical that Congress and the president solve the problem.

A solution was on the table. It was actually the former president who encouraged Republicans to refrain from doing so, Whitmer said. I don't have much tolerance for political problems when they continue to endanger our economy and, to some extent, our people, as we saw recently in Grand Rapids.

Trump has leaned into inflammatory rhetoric about the influx of migrants at the southern border. He described migrants as poisoning the country's blood, questioned whether some should even be considered people, and claimed, without evidence, that countries were emptying their prisons and mental asylums to the United States.

He also accused Biden and Democrats of trying to “collapse the American system, override the will of America's true voters, and establish a new power base that puts them in control for generations.”

In Green Bay, Trump spoke next to an empty podium that read: “Any time. Anywhere. Anywhere. Trump said this was aimed at Biden, whose campaign has not committed to participating in the debates.

Gomez Licon reported from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis., and Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

