Company owned by Erdoan-led Turkish fund sells precious minerals to Israel





A company owned by the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) headed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan recently shipped 21 tons of boron, a valuable mineral, from Turkey to Israel, an investigative journalist reported, citing data from open sources . This comes despite Erdo's harsh criticism of Israeli military operations in Gaza. Israel began bombing Gaza following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel. The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 32,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. According to an invoice shared by investigative journalist Metin Cihan on Israeli army. This transaction stands in stark contrast to the Turkish government's verbal condemnations of Israeli military actions in Gaza and its stated support for the Palestinian cause. According to Cihan, shipping data shows that the boric acid was loaded at the Turkish port of Gemlik on March 23, 2024 and delivered to the Israeli port of Ashdod on March 29. The last delivery took place on April 1, 2024 at the port. from Haifa. This revelation comes at a time when Turkey's stance towards Israel is under scrutiny due to a perceived contradiction between genocide allegations and the government and private companies that do business with the country as d 'habit. Erdoan supporters and members of the government defend Turkey's current trade with Israel on the grounds that it is conducted by private companies and that government intervention would disrupt markets, harming Turkey more than Israel. However, Cihan's revelations now show that the trade is not only conducted by private companies, but also by a company directly controlled by Erdoan through the TWF. The trade between Turkey and Israel, which is partly managed by those close to Erdoan despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, was first uncovered by investigative journalist Cihan in late November. Since then, Cihan has been reporting on trade between the two countries based on publicly available sources. Despite the ongoing conflict and Erdoan's condemnation, Israel remains an important trading partner for Turkey, ranking 13th on the list of Turkish exports in 2023. Trade between the two countries stood at 5.42 billion dollars last year and accounted for 2.1 percent of Turkey's total exports, a decline from 2023. 7 billion dollars in 2022. Data from the Turkish Transport Ministry shows that between October 7 and December 31, 2023, an average of eight ships per day made a total of 701 voyages from Turkish ports to Israel. Among them, 480 sailed directly, while 221 used Turkey as a transit country. Notably, Turkish exports to Israel reached $430.6 million in December, an increase of 34.8% from November, suggesting that economic ties continue and even grow despite political rhetoric. According to observers, Cihans' revelations about the hypocrisy of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) towards Gaza, which were used as a weapon by the opposition party in the run-up to local elections on Sunday, are one of the reasons for the rise of the Islamist New Welfare party. Party, which won almost 6 percent of the votes and 60 municipalities, becoming the third political party in terms of vote share. Erdoans' AKP was relegated to second place behind the largest opposition Republican People's Party on Sunday for a historic first, which came as a shock to the 70-year-old leader. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/04/03/company-own-by-erdogan-led-turkish-wealth-fund-sell-precious-minerals-to-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos