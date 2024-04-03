Judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay secret trial until Supreme Court rules on immunity





NEW YORK (AP) A judge on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's proposal to delay his April 15 criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan ruled that the former president's request was inappropriate, finding that his lawyers had had countless opportunities to raise the issue of immunity before finally doing so in a court filing on July 7. March.

The timing of the defense's filing raises real questions about the sincerity and real purpose of the motion, Merchan wrote in a six-page ruling.

Lawyers for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, had asked last month to adjourn the New York trial indefinitely until Trump's claim to immunity in his election interference case in Washington, D.C., is resolved. resolved.

Merchan had previously criticized Trump's lawyers for missing a filing deadline, waiting two weeks before jury selection to raise the issue of immunity and failing to explain the reason for the late filing.

Trump claims he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office. His lawyers say some evidence in the financial secrecy case comes from his time in the White House and constitutes official acts. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on April 25.

Trump first raised the issue of immunity in his criminal case in Washington, which involves allegations that he worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to his supporters' violent riot at the Capitol from the United States on January 6, 2021.

Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

Trump's secret trial, the first of his four criminal cases to go before a jury, was postponed from March 25 to April 15 due to another issue.

His lawyers have continued to press in recent weeks for more delays. In separate court papers, they urged Merchan to delay the trial indefinitely until the damaging media coverage subsided and claimed he would not get a fair chance in a heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Prosecutors balked at that request Wednesday, arguing that publicity around the case is unlikely to diminish and that the jury selection process, with additional questions designed to detect bias, will allow them to choose a jury impartial. Furthermore, they said, Trump's relentless rhetoric generates significant publicity, and it would be perverse to reward the defendant with a deferment based on the media attention he actively seeks.

The hush-hush affair centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company's internal records to hide the true nature of payments made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his presidential campaign of 2016. Among other things, Cohen paid $130,000 to pornographic actor Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump's lawyers say some evidence Manhattan prosecutors plan to present at the secret trial, including social media posts he made in 2018 about money paid to Cohen, came from his tenure of president and constituted official acts.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Last year, a federal judge rejected Trump's claim that the allegations in the silencing indictment involved official duties, rejecting his attempt to move the case from state court to court federal. If the case had gone to federal court, Trump's lawyers could have tried to get the charges dismissed on the grounds that federal officials enjoy immunity from prosecution for actions taken in the course of their duties official.

The question of whether a former president is immune from federal prosecution for official acts taken while in office is not legally verified.

Prosecutors in the Washington case have said no such immunity exists and that in any event none of the actions Trump allegedly took in the indictment accusing him of plotting to overthrow the The 2020 presidential election after his defeat against Democrat Joe Biden does not count as official acts.

Washington's trial judge and a federal appeals court both ruled against Trump, but the high court agreed last month to review the issue, a decision that delays the federal trial in Washington and injects new uncertainty about on the date on which she could be judged.

