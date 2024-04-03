I arrived in the UK as a migrant 23 years ago. We must give the Rwandan program a chance to stop illegal boats.

FOR the sake of all of us, the Rwanda plan should be tried.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the 2022 Rwanda plan, I wrote in The Sun that the policy was a stroke of genius.

4 Migrants from Dunkirk in France ready to make the crossing in a small boat last year Credit: PA

4 Former Interior Minister Suella Braverman visits Rwanda Credit: PA

4 Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan for Rwanda in 2022 Credit: PA

In my opinion, at the time, it was, despite the controversy surrounding it, a clever way of cutting off the head of the migrant smuggling snake.

It is now exactly two years since the UK signed the agreement with Rwanda.

During this period, it was constantly blocked by political dramas, stifled by national courts and stopped dead in its tracks by the Marmites European Court of Human Rights.

In the latter case, this was literally the case, as a flight to Rwanda was grounded on the runway by European judges at the 11th hour.

But despite the turmoil and vicious rows over the morality and legality of the plan, two years on I can't help but think it should be given a chance when Parliament votes on it again this month.

My pro-immigration stance has led me to be accused by those on the left of being a race traitor and promoting white supremacy.

And they are the nicest.

But far from having some kind of irrational vendetta against migrants, which would of course be absurd given that I'm one of them, there are a few clear reasons why I think Rwanda continues to be the best bet.

Critics say the plan is costly and ineffective.

Yes, it cost hundreds of millions while no planes took off.

The government has committed to sending at least $370 million over five years to Rwanda.

Watch angry taxi driver clash with Rishi Sunak over small boat crisis as PM grilled by Sun cabinet

But this represents only a drop in the ocean of government spending.

This is not even the equivalent of a day's worth of daily NHS spending, and far less than the estimated 427 million per year spent on diversity and inclusion staff in the public sector.

If we can spend almost half a billion a year to promote virtue, then I'm sure we can spend the same amount to secure our borders against human trafficking.

Growing up as a migrant taught me one thing: cultural and racial tensions must be suppressed at all costs.

As for its ineffectiveness, it is, to say the least, idiotic to claim its dissuasive effectiveness, given that it has not entered into force.

There is also the claim that Rwanda is hell for refugees, with few rights and protections.

This would surprise Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (whose job is to champion the cause of refugees around the world and highlight injustices).

A year before Rwanda's policy announcement, he praised the African nation during a three-day visit for providing generous and safe reception conditions to refugees and asylum seekers fleeing war-torn countries. the war.

Indeed, Rwanda is not only the cleanest country in Africa, but it also has one of the most dynamic economies and a majority-female parliament, the highest in the world.

Forgive me if I don't really believe this is the backwards, regressive hell that some people make it out to be.

The third reason is for me the most urgent and the most personal.

This month marks the 23rd anniversary of my immigration to Britain.

Growing up as a migrant taught me one thing: cultural and racial tensions must be suppressed at all costs.

WHAT IS RWANDA’S PLAN? THE IMMIGRATION PROGRAM EXPLAINED What is Rwanda's plan? Under the plan, anyone arriving in Britain illegally will be deported to the East African country Rwanda. The government believes the threat of being sent back to Rwanda will deter migrants from undertaking the dangerous Channel crossing in small boats. Once in Rwanda, their asylum applications will be processed but there is no means of return to the UK, barring exceptional circumstances such as individual security concerns. Britain will pay for migrants to start new lives in Rwanda. What is the problem ? First announced by Boris Johnson in 2022, the project has been bogged down in incessant legal challenges. The first flight was due to take off in summer 2022, but was blocked on the runway at the last minute by a European Court ruling. Since then, the legality of the plan has been challenged in court, culminating in a Supreme Court judgment in November last year which declared Rwanda unsafe for asylum seekers. What is Sunak doing? To save the Rwandan plan from the Supreme Court's scathing ruling, Rishi Sunak announced a two-pronged workaround. First, he would sign a new treaty with Rwanda to strengthen protections for asylum seekers that will be enshrined in law. Second, he would introduce new legislation that would declare Rwanda a safe country. This would mean that courts, police and officials would have to consider it safe unless there was a risk of irreparable individual harm. How long will that take? The legislation was approved by the Commons but is now blocked in the House of Lords. Rishi Sunak does not have a majority among the Lords and his peers are much more hostile to the project. They will probably send it back to the Commons with amendments watering down the project. Such changes would be unacceptable to MPs who would scrap the measures and send them back. This ping-pong will continue until one side or the other – usually the unelected Lords – gives in and the bill is passed. When will the flights take off? Mr Sunak wants the first flights to be sent to Rwanda by spring. But potential obstacles include more legal battles launched by individual migrants or before the European Court of Human Rights. Mr Sunak has vowed to ignore any further orders from Strasbourg judges to ground planes, although individual appeals in national courts could prove tricky. Sir Keir Starmer said he would abandon the project if elected prime minister, even if it worked.

Play by the same rules

Frankly speaking, we all like each other better, natives and migrants, when we feel that we all play by the same rules.

The seemingly continuous trafficking of tens of thousands of people across the Channel by money-hungry smugglers and the brazen exploitation of our asylum system by those not actually in need have made a mockery of this fairness.

I am not surprised that the British Reformers, who have gone far further than any party in pledging not only to tackle illegal immigration, but also to freeze legal immigration altogether, except in cases essential, now score higher than conservatives among men.

Newly released figures show 5,000 people have crossed the Channel so far on small boats this year, surpassing the record arrivals between January and March last year.

Sadly, people continue to die during the journey, with five losing their lives in French waters in January alone.

When we don't control illegal immigration, people become completely impatient with immigration.

There are only so many times we can have even more record numbers for the Channel crossing before something has to give.

When we don't control illegal migration, people become completely impatient with migration.

And it affects those like me, who want to live in a Britain where we all get along and play by the same rules, and where a fair and strong immigration system trumps traffickers and fraudsters.

This is why, for me, Rwanda remains the best option on the table.

And until his critics put another plan on the table that goes beyond Labor's empty platitudes for greater cooperation with the EU, I will continue to think so.