



Nearly four in 10 people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 have become more conservative over the past five years, according to a poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek.

The results, perhaps echoing Trump's increasingly vehement recent rhetoric, including a social media post late last month appearing to show President Joe Biden attached, could indicate that his appeal to his base consolidates. Some of his supporters appear to have been encouraged to move further to the right by the legal proceedings against him, according to polls, as well as by hot-button issues like inflation and immigration.

However, the Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey also shows that nearly two in ten Trump voters moved further left, suggesting growing polarization even among his own supporters. This could pose a problem for Trump in the November general election, as some of these voters, notably supporters of defeated Republican hopeful Nikki Haley, would choose either not to vote or support an independent candidate in protest.

A political strategist told Newsweek that the results showed it was “increasingly difficult” for the Republican Party to find broad appeal.

Marc Thiessen, former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush, previously noted that Trump lost the key state of Georgia in 2020 by fewer than 12,000 votes, a state in which Haley received 77,000 votes in the March primaries.

Illustration of the news week. Poll finds 37% of those who voted for Trump in 2020 became more conservative. Illustration of the news week. Poll finds 37% of those who voted for Trump in 2020 became more conservative. Photo illustration by Newsweek/Getty What the survey shows

Overall, the survey of 1,500 eligible voters found that the ideology of a total of 23% had shifted more to the right since 2019, including 37% of those who voted for Trump in recent elections.

The results also show that 19 percent of Trump supporters said they had become more liberal (11 percent) or more socialist (7 percent) over the past five years, with 29 percent saying their political ideology had not changed.

More than a third (37%) said Trump's tenure motivated their change in ideology over the past five years, with 22% citing Biden's current tenure in the White House.

Other factors cited by Trump supporters for changing their political ideology include inflation (36%), the cost of living crisis (33%), and immigration (32%), all of which should be topics hot topics in the 2024 presidential race.

More than one in five (21%) respondents said the “woke culture” had seen their political views change. Nearly the same number of Trump supporters (19%) said the former president's ongoing legal battles, including facing 91 criminal charges in four criminal cases, have shifted their political ideologies.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, has frequently accused the state and federal investigations of being a politically motivated “witch hunt” that aims to hamper his chances of winning the 2024 election.

At a news conference Monday, Trump rejected the idea that a possible conviction in the falsifying business records trial, which begins April 15, could damage his White House hopes.

“Or it might also make me more popular, because people know it’s a scam,” Trump said.

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

“A significant challenge for the Republican Party”

Denny Salas, a political strategist and senior vice president at the lobbying and communications firm Gotham Government Relations, said the fact that the Republican Party in general is becoming more conservative may be linked to the choice of the former Alaska governor. , Sarah Palin, as John McCain's running mate in 2008.

“Palin's nomination helped mainstream ultra-conservative ideas and paved the way for the rise of the Tea Party movement, which ultimately forced the resignation of Speaker John Boehner and the early retirement of Speaker Paul Ryan. This shift to the right “also fueled the 'birther' conspiracy theory, which was pushed by then-private citizen Donald Trump, further eroding the party's commitment to a shared set of facts,” Salas told Newsweek.

“Trump's subsequent presidency continued this trend, with his administration promoting questionable narratives on issues such as military gold star families, immigration, and even COVID-19 vaccines. Councilor Kellyanne Conway resonated with a significant portion of her base, leading them to drift even further toward the conservative fringe.

“As the 2024 elections approach, this hardening of ideological positions among Trump supporters could pose a significant challenge to the Republican Party, making it increasingly difficult for it to attract a broader electorate,” Salas added .

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey also found that 31 percent of participants have not seen their political ideology change over the past five years, with more than a quarter becoming more liberal (17 percent) or socialist (6 percent).

In total, 13% of those who voted for Biden in 2020 said they have become more conservative since 2019, with 29% saying they have become more liberal and 33% saying their political ideology has not changed.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey was conducted March 23-24.

Update, 02/04/24, 5:15 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-voters-more-conservative-poll-2024-1884135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos