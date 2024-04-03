America wants to buy TikTok, Joe Biden immediately calls Xi Jinping







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (2/4/2024). Turns out one of the hot topics Biden brought up was TikTok. According to reportsReuters, In a conversation with Xi Jinping, Biden said the United States has suspicions about TikTok's ownership. The discussion on TikTok between Biden and Xi Jinping could be a continuation of the steps taken by American representatives in the House of Representatives to adopt a bill concerning the application of short videos. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT The bill forces ByteDance to hand over ownership of TikTok to non-Chinese entities. ByteDance had 6 months to sell its TikTok business in the United States. If the Congressional order is not respected, the TikTok application will be blocked in the United States. The people's representatives argued that forcing the sale of TikTok should be considered for the sake of national security. This bill also must be approved by U.S. senators before Biden signs it into law. TikTok price rises to trillions of rupees According to estimates by a financial analyst, TikTok could be sold for over US$100 billion (Rs. 1,574 trillion). This figure is low as TikTok generated sales of US$16 billion (Rs. 251 trillion) in the United States last year. The Financial Times reported that the turnover is expected to value the company at $150 billion. The price will only be achieved by a few buyers and is a new milestone for the acquisition of giant technology companies. But a purchase by a rival tech giant would likely face intense antitrust scrutiny in the United States and other countries around the world, slowing the process or even stopping it. “The list of bidders here is very small,” said David Locala, former head of global technology mergers and acquisitions at Citi, the American multinational investment bank. “US regulators may need to take action. Do they want the US to own TikTok or do they want one or more big tech companies to grow?” he explained further. With a purchase price of $100 billion, TikTok would be one of the largest M&A deals in history, with complexity and time constraints. For example, AOL's merger with Time Warner in 2000, worth $182 billion (Rs. 2,864 billion), alone took about a year. Additionally, Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for US$44 billion (Rs. 692 trillion) in 2022 took about six months to complete – and the sale was fully supported by Twitter's board of commissioners. However, seeing the potential of TikTok, many parties are ready to acquire this popular application. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC last week that he was putting together a group of investors willing to buy TikTok. Meanwhile, Bobby Kotick, the former boss of video game giant Activision Blizzard, and Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian investor in the TV show “Shark Tank,” have both expressed interest in a deal with TikTok. But they may not have the money to undertake a serious takeover, and pooling their funds as part of an investment consortium would create yet another problem. “With consortia, you never know if someone is really involved or not until the end,” Locala said. “The more parties you introduce, the harder it is to make progress.” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Legal! TikTok must leave China or be blocked (At)



