Donald Trump Weight Loss News: Is He Taking Ozempic?





We should never forget how weird Donald Trump looks. His physical eccentricities have been completely brutalized by an endless tide of monologue jokes at his fingertips, but the fact remains that this is a man who wakes up every day and chooses with stubborn intent to shape his hair according to this unknowable and irreplicable mark. -exclusive combing and harmful tanning. Even more impressive, the man never really changed. Age alteration aside, Trump, 77, looks more or less identical to the man who hosted The Apprentice in his sixties, a feat indicative of the impermeable bubble the great man has created for himself.

And yet, for the first time in his public career, a crack in the facade was revealed. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Ozempic Trump:

Here we have an Easter family portrait posted by Donald Trump Jr. The former president's grandchildren are certainly adorable, dressed in their Sunday best, not to mention those truly bizarre balloon animal effigies of their patriarch, but the star of the show is Trump himself, standing between his heirs, looking considerably slender. The man lost a few pounds! His waist is tucked comfortably into his suit, and his usual red tie hangs loosely over a noticeably absent stomach. I'm not the only one who notices this: the first comment reads: Trump looks skinny and mean!

What lies behind this is another question. Trump's weight has long been a sensitive topic, particularly for the former president himself. Remember a doctor's report that suspected his body mass index was exactly 29.9, or one-tenth of a point of clinical obesity? Six years later, the ex-president has not commented directly on his weight loss, although a January tabloid article claims Trump was pressured by Melania to avoid ice cream sundaes and the cakes at the Mar-a-Lago buffet, a claim that is honestly hard to believe. I have to conclude either that Trump has, for the first time, actually incorporated structural lifestyle changes into his routine, maybe he's exercising more and leaving the Quarter Pounders where they are, or that the Republican candidate has adopted the Big O and is shrinking with pharmaceuticals. efficiency. Given man's notorious lack of discipline in all areas of life, I know where I lean.

Namely, in the 2018 report, the White House physician estimated Trump's weight at 239 pounds, and last fall, during Trump's booking in Fulton County, an aide claimed that the ex-president hovered around 215. This was widely mocked, but another Last year, doctors also noted a reduction in weight, attributed to a better diet and continued daily physical activity. Maybe it's possible? We know that Trump is a germophobe who is breaking with his base to receive multiple COVID vaccines, at least in part because he will forever be haunted by the tortured specter of Stan Chera. Maybe our guy received a scary blood pressure reading or triglyceride audit that fell outside of acceptable margins and decided to take matters into his own hands. Or maybe Ozempic has simply become the drug du jour in Trump's inner circle of retired golfers, and if there's one thing we're sure of, the man doesn't like to feel left out.

Regardless of what happens, this all leads to a dark question: Is a skinnier Trump a more electable Trump? Will his new body be an asset in November? It's honestly hard to say. Republicans appear determined to turn this cycle into a referendum on Biden's age, and if Trump appears less likely to suffer a pulmonary embolism and walk off the debate stage as he did for the entirety of his first term, then this argument is easier to defend. But personally, I tend to disagree with this assessment. An important part of the Trump brand is how strange he looks: damp, heavy-footed, and dripping with peroxide. Does he really want to suggest the idea that he sometimes suffers from embarrassment? I mean, yes, Democrats know he's the thinnest person on the planet, but that could be bad news for the MAGA contingency. After all, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also lost 90 pounds since leaving the White House, and look where that got him.

I'll be curious to see where we go from here. Maybe we should have some boxer-style weigh-ins before the first debate to see exactly where Trump and Biden will act. (At this point, it might not be a bad idea to put Biden on some kind of diet. The outgoing president is looking a little gaunt.) Maybe in this world, the Democrats will win four more years of presidency and a newly skinny Trump. can spend the twilight of his fame chasing one last scam, a counterfeit version of whatever he's (allegedly) taking on. A perfect match.

