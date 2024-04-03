Rishi Sunak vows to LEAVE European Court 'if necessary' in desperate bid to end migrant crisis





Rishi Sunak said he would consider withdrawing Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights in order to stop the boats. The Prime Minister said he would end seven decades of Britain's attachment to the European Court. He described the UK as a “welcoming and compassionate country” but added that “it has to be done fairly, it has to be done legally”. Sunak also hit back at critics who claimed his pants were too short and said how baggy pants were a turn-off. Rishi Sunak said baggy pants were a real turn-off for him Pennsylvania Sunak told The Sun: “On this point I have been very clear. I believe that our project – including the Rwandan part – complies with all our international obligations, including the ECHR. “But I believe that border security and controlling illegal immigration are more important than our membership in a foreign court. “I come from a family of immigrants – and I think this will always be a welcoming and compassionate country – but it has to be done fairly, it has to be done legally. “We are a people who wait our turn, pay our fair share, play by the rules, and this goes against every single one of those notions. That's why it's so important that we take ownership of it.” LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Rishi Sunak opened up about his relationship with Boris Johnson Pennsylvania Sunak also responded to critics who claimed his trousers were too short and said how baggy trousers were a real turn-off. When asked why he wore his pants up to two inches too short, he replied, “Well, I don't think they're that short…I tend to dislike a lot of baggy stuff, baggy at the bottom of my ankle. I don't think they're that small.” When asked when the elections will take place, he replied: “I was clear actually, I said that my working hypothesis is that we will have elections in the second half of the year. “But at the end of the day, we have a long-standing tradition. It's the prime ministers who decide when we're going to call an election and I haven't decided because I'm busy focusing on the things that matter to them. people.” Sunak explained why he wears his pants up to two inches too short Getty Asked about his relationship with former prime minister and future GB News presenter Boris Johnson, Sunak told presenter Harry Cole: “I spoke to him in person at the end of last year. “Anyone from the Conservative family who wants to see a Conservative re-elected and who doesn't think Keir Starmer is the right person to lead our country will be welcome on the campaign trail. “At the end of the day it's the choice. It's me or Keir Starmer after the next election. “If you want to cut taxes, if you want a better approach to net zero, if you want a better approach to immigration, we’ll be the ones to do it for you.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/rishi-sunak-vows-to-quit-european-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos