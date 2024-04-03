Biden-Xi phone call doesn't go far enough





U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the first time the two leaders have spoken since meeting in person in November. As has happened in previous conversations, there is a considerable difference between Chinese And WE readings of the conversation. While both sides stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, the official White House statement, as usual, focused on warning China against various actions, while saying virtually nothing about the obvious need to take constructive action to resolve common problems, such as those regarding climate change and pandemics. Just as importantly, as in previous readouts of conversations held between U.S. and Chinese officials, Beijing listed a series of assurances that Biden reportedly repeatedly gave to Xi regarding Taiwan, U.S. alliances and other critical security issues . And yet the American side, as in the past, once again failed to mention such assurances in its official account of the conversation. Why won't Washington confirm, clearly and unambiguously, that Biden has or has not done everything? such assurances on the Chinese side? Various lower-level officials have sometimes given some of these assurances. But to my knowledge, no American official has achieved them all. And Biden has not personally confirmed giving all these assurances. Failure to dispel this apparent disparity in messaging on these crucial issues could eventually raise Chinese expectations and perhaps even pressure on the United States that Washington would push back against, thereby creating a crisis in relations. Washington must do more to build constructive relations with Beijing on the vital interests of both sides, and clarify its position regarding Biden's purported assurances. This is particularly necessary regarding the administration's policy toward Taiwan. See my recent memory on what the White House should say and what Beijing should do on this crucial issue. From the articles on your site Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://responsiblestatecraft.org/biden-xi-phone-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

