Donald Trump warns 'housewives' that migrants will crawl under their windows





Amid ongoing tensions over management of the U.S.-Mexico border, former President Donald Trump said Tuesday during a campaign speech in Michigan that “housewives of “suburbs really like Donald Trump” and that they should vote for him to keep themselves safe. migrants “crawling through windows”.

Trump met with members of local law enforcement in Grand Rapids, where the former president focused much of his speech on President Joe Biden and the southern border, accusing Biden of enabling a “bloodbath » who “destroyed the country”.

Immigration is one of the top issues heading into the 2024 presidential election, with polls reflecting doubts over Biden's border policy as Trump pledged to be tougher in launching the biggest domestic expulsion operation in United States history.

Biden continues to face bipartisan criticism on the issue as the country experiences increased levels of migrant border crossings. There were more than 2.4 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023, compared to about 1.7 million in 2021, according to Customs and Immigration and Customs Enforcement data. borders of the United States.

Republicans say the increase in migrants is a direct result of Biden's border policies, which they say encourage illegal immigration. Other experts said a variety of factors, including political and financial instability in some Central American countries, are driving migration to the United States.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday. During his speech, Trump told the crowd that “housewives” should vote for him to protect them from “rampant” migrants… Former President Donald Trump speaks at an event Tuesday campaign in Grand Rapids, Mich. During his speech, Trump told the crowd that “housewives” should vote for him to protect them from migrants “crawling through their windows.” More Spencer Platt/Getty Images

During his Tuesday speech, Trump highlighted crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants, adding that suburban housewives “actually love” Trump because he will keep them safe.

“Suburban housewives really love Donald Trump, you know why, because I'm the one who's going to keep them safe… If you don't want illegal aliens crawling through your windows and ransacking your drawers, then you must vote for…the fact that we must remove the crooked Joe Biden from power,” Trump said.

Newsweek contacted the Trump and Biden campaigns via email for comment Tuesday.

FBI statistics show that violent crime declined further in the United States last year, and in Michigan, violent crime hit a three-year low in 2022. Trump's speech, however, focused on the murder of Ruby Garcia, 25, a Michigan woman who was found dead on the side of a Grand Rapids highway on March 22.

Police said she was in a romantic relationship with the suspect, Brandon Ortiz-Vite. He told police he shot Garcia several times during an argument before dumping her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Ortiz-Vite is a Mexican citizen and had previously been deported following an arrest for drunk driving, according to police.

This isn't the first time Trump has turned to rhetoric when speaking about migrants, as he made similarly derogatory comments in early March at a rally in Georgia.

“The suburbs – we always say “suburban housewives.” They want something very important: security. They don't want illegal immigrants coming to our country. They don't want illegal immigrants knocking on their door and saying, 'I'm going to use your kitchen and I'm going to use your room and there's nothing…' – and they're the nicest ones, okay? They’re the nicest,” Trump said in Georgia.

Ahead of Trump's speech in Michigan, the Biden campaign noted the continued language and rhetoric used by Trump regarding the border, which has intensified in recent months.

“Tomorrow, Donald Trump will come to Grand Rapids where he is expected to once again attempt to politicize a tragedy and sow hatred and division to hide his own record of failure toward Michiganders,” said Alyssa Bradley, communications director. from the Biden campaign in Michigan. Associated Press.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-migrants-border-speech-michigan-1886238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos