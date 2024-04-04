Donald Trump's attack on judge's daughter is 'deliberate': lawyer





Donald Trump's online attacks on a judge's daughter are intended to send a deliberate message to “potential witnesses and potential jurors that they, too, should be afraid,” according to a veteran former federal prosecutor.

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney in Alabama, was commenting on New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan's decision Monday to extend the silence order in Trump's hush money case after that the former president attacked Loren Merchan, on social media, making false statements. statements about it.

Vance, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, added that Trump was in effect saying, “If I can get away with doing this to the judge's daughter who, you know, has some access to protection here and an appeal against you, you know, at random. sworn, I could also sue you.”

Trump's initial order of silence, issued last Tuesday, prohibited him from making or directing others to make public statements on his behalf about jurors or potential witnesses in the trial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office then asked Merchan to “clarify or confirm” the scope of the silence order after Trump's attacks on Loren Merchan, a political consultant whose firm worked on the campaigns of President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

Donald Trump at a rally on April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. His online attacks on a judge's daughter are intended to send a message of intimidation to jurors and potential witnesses, Joyce Vance told

The revised silence order leaves Trump free to criticize Merchan and Bragg, but prohibits him from making statements about their families. A violation could result in a contempt of court conviction, a fine, or even imprisonment.

Speaking on the CAFE Insider podcast with Preet Bharara, who was fired as US attorney for the Southern District of New York by the Trump administration in 2017, Vance suggested Trump was “deliberate” in targeting the girl by Merchan.

“It’s just speculation,” she said. “Trump was pretty deliberate here. He looked at the gag order and chose an exception he could get away with.”

She said: “I think the message that Trump is sending when he goes after the judge's daughter is a message to the witnesses and a message to the jurors, and he says, 'I can attack you too.'

She added: “And I think Trump is deliberately now trying to do what gangsters do in business, right? It's kind of a mafia tactic, intimidating witnesses and jurors.”

Trump's lawyers said in a court filing Monday that Merchan's silencing order violated Trump's First Amendment rights. They wrote that the attacks on Merchan's family are a form of political speech and that the posts are a “criticism” of the judge's decision not to recuse himself from the case.

Newsweek has reached out to Vance and Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, for comment via email.

Bharara noted that attacking adversaries is Trump's modus operandi. “That’s what he does with his opponents during the campaign,” he said.

“That's what he does with his adversaries in the Senate. That's what he does with his adversaries in business. That's what he does with his adversaries in the press. And that's exactly This is how it works. This is its modus operandi. And it does not differentiate or distinguish this particular target group, namely the judges of the cases who will essentially preside over its fate and its potential loss of freedom.

Vance said if Trump violates the revised silence order, Merchan will have to make the decision whether to jail the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

She said: “I think as a prosecutor, in this context, if Trump violates the silence order, clearly, again, I would make the argument: 'judgment that this is a guy for which a $2000 fine will mean absolutely nothing and the only option here is to put him in jail for 24 hours to show him you are serious.

“I think the choice Judge Merchan will have at this point is to admit that Trump is above the law and can do whatever he wants before his trial, or to stand by himself.”

Noting that Merchan was “very measured,” she said Trump could end up receiving a fine and a warning about imprisonment for a second offense.

“I think if Trump can't control his behavior, the judge will get to the point where he has to make that decision,” she added.

The hush money case is expected to be the first of four Trump criminal cases to go to trial in April.

It focuses on allegations that Trump falsely recorded payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen as legal fees when they were intended for Cohen's work to cover up allegations of extramarital sex during the campaign Trump's 2016 election campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, and denies any wrongdoing. Trump says the accusations are part of a political witch hunt against him.

