Massive protests erupt in Türkiye after cancellation of Kurdish mayoral election

In Van, one of the largest Kurdish cities in eastern Turkey, the Provincial Electoral Council on Sunday rejected the mayoral election of Abdullah Zeydan, the candidate of the Kurdish Nationalist Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM), with 55 percent of the vote.

Abdullah Zeydan, right, and Neslihan Edal, elected co-mayors of Van. Credit: @abdullahzeydan on X/Twitter

Faced with massive protests since Monday, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), which yesterday assessed the objections of the DEM party, reversed course and returned the mandate to Zeydan. Tens of thousands of people celebrated the decision in Van.

The Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) had recognized Zeydans' eligibility and candidacy, but the Provincial Electoral Council initially awarded the mayoralty to Abdulahat Arvas of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of the President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Arvas came in second with 27 percent of the vote.

The protests began at noon on Monday in Van and continued until late at night. Police fired tear gas and water cannons, while protesters responded with stones and fireworks. Traders also closed their shutters to protest against the decision of the electoral body. Van and Bitlis governorates announced a ban on protest and demonstration, which constitutes a constitutional right, as well as entering and leaving the city for 15 days. Many people were reportedly arrested during protests and house searches.

Tens of thousands of people marched yesterday after the DEM party executive meeting in the city, as police once again attacked protesters. Protests against the undemocratic decision to abolish the election results have spread to many cities, including Istanbul. Videos posted online apparently show AKP provincial chairman Zeydin Kaya and his relatives firing long-barreled firearms at protesters in Hakkari.

The undemocratic decision by the Van provincial election committee came after the AKP suffered a serious defeat in Sunday's elections. The Republican People's Party (CHP) came first with 37.7 percent of the vote, while the AKP, which lost millions of votes in the last elections in 2023, failed to win an election for the first time since 2002. He won 35.5 percent. .

Erdoan said after the election that his government would continue its program of social attacks despite the discontent of the working class reflected in the results. He also reported new military operations against Kurdish nationalist militias in Syria and Iraq, saying: “We will not allow the creation of a terrorist country beyond our southern borders.”

