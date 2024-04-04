Massive protests erupt in Türkiye after cancellation of Kurdish mayoral election

In Van, one of the largest Kurdish cities in eastern Turkey, the Provincial Electoral Council on Sunday rejected the mayoral election of Abdullah Zeydan, the candidate of the Kurdish Nationalist Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM), with 55 percent of the vote.

Abdullah Zeydan, right, and Neslihan Edal, elected co-mayors of Van. Credit: @abdullahzeydan on X/Twitter

Faced with massive protests since Monday, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), which yesterday assessed the objections of the DEM party, reversed course and returned the mandate to Zeydan. Tens of thousands of people celebrated the decision in Van.

The Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) had recognized Zeydans' eligibility and candidacy, but the Provincial Electoral Council initially awarded the mayoralty to Abdulahat Arvas of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of the President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Arvas came in second with 27 percent of the vote.

The protests began at noon on Monday in Van and continued until late at night. Police fired tear gas and water cannons, while protesters responded with stones and fireworks. Traders also closed their shutters to protest against the decision of the electoral body. Van and Bitlis governorates announced a ban on protest and demonstration, which constitutes a constitutional right, as well as entering and leaving the city for 15 days. Many people were reportedly arrested during protests and house searches.

Tens of thousands of people marched yesterday after the DEM party executive meeting in the city, as police once again attacked protesters. Protests against the undemocratic decision to abolish the election results have spread to many cities, including Istanbul. Videos posted online apparently show AKP provincial chairman Zeydin Kaya and his relatives firing long-barreled firearms at protesters in Hakkari.

The undemocratic decision by the Van provincial election committee came after the AKP suffered a serious defeat in Sunday's elections. The Republican People's Party (CHP) came first with 37.7 percent of the vote, while the AKP, which lost millions of votes in the last elections in 2023, failed to win an election for the first time since 2002. He won 35.5 percent. .

Erdoan said after the election that his government would continue its program of social attacks despite the discontent of the working class reflected in the results. He also reported new military operations against Kurdish nationalist militias in Syria and Iraq, saying: “We will not allow the creation of a terrorist country beyond our southern borders.”

The Erdoan government has long awaited a green light from Washington for a new ground attack against the People's Protection Units (YPG), the main US-mandated force in Syria. Since 2016, Ankara's military operations aimed at preventing the formation of a Kurdish state in Syria have been accompanied by the dismissal of Kurdish deputies and mayors elected in their country.

The People's Democracy Party (HDP, now renamed DEM Party) won 65 municipalities and placed first in Kurdish provinces in the 2019 local elections, but the Interior Ministry appointed administrators to replace mayors elected in 48 of these municipalities. The DEM party would have won back 37 of these 48 municipalities on Sunday, bringing its total number of municipalities to 78.

Before the government intervention in Van, the DEM party had been prevented from winning the elections by having soldiers and police officers vote en masse in many places on Sunday. According to the Mesopotamia Agency, the election results were thus modified in favor of the AKP in at least 12 localities. The DEM party opposed this undemocratic practice.

Zeydan, the winning candidate in Van on Sunday, was elected as an HDP deputy in the 2015 elections and arrested on November 4, 2016, along with 12 other HDP deputies, due to the CHP's support for a constitutional amendment allowing Erdoan to lift his immunity. pursuit. He was found guilty of terrorist propaganda and was imprisoned until January 7, 2022.

According to his lawyer, Zeydan regained his voting rights last year: We asked the court that handed down the verdict against Mr. Zeydan to grant him his private rights. This request was dated March 21, 2023. A few days later, on April 4, 2023, the 5th High Court of Diyarbakr accepted our request and ordered the return of Zeydans with all his rights.

In his statement, Zeydan added: I asked the court a year ago for the return of the rights I had been deprived of due to my conviction and the court accepted it. It is not enough for the court to make this decision and it must be final. This decision became final… A year passed and in this process I filed an application with the Provincial Election Commission with the entire court decision and final note. The YSK reviewed all the documents and declared that there were no obstacles to my eligibility to be elected.

The DEM party said that the Ministry of Justice opposed Zeydans' candidacy on Friday, March 29 at 4:55 p.m., two days before the elections: the competent prosecutor's office sent to the court which issued a final decision to restore the rights ceded electoral rights and letter of administrative opposition, which had the character of an order.

He adds: On the same day, the court revoked the final decision on the restitution of the assigned rights and rejected the request for restitution of the assigned rights. Before the decision was finalized, i.e. before the right of opposition and appeal was exercised, she immediately informed the YSK.

In a statement on Monday, the DEM party said: This decision is a continuation of the political coup process initiated with the intervention of the government. The decision taken by the majority of members of the Van Provincial Electoral Council is illegal, illegitimate and constitutes a decision not to recognize the will of the people. The DEM filed an appeal with the YSK yesterday.

Former HDP leader Selahattin Demirta, who was arrested with Zeydan on the same anti-democratic pretext and is still imprisoned, asked Erdoan, the main person responsible for the Van decision, to resolve the problem.

He said: I would like to address you, Mr. President. On election night, you said you would respect the will of the people and that you got the message. Unfortunately, what happened in Van does not match your message. This is no way to respect the will of the people. Neither the people nor God will accept it.

He continued: We expect you to put an end to this state of affairs from the start. We expect you, as President of the country, to put an end to this illegal attempt which thwarts the desire to resolve all problems through dialogue and mutual trust.

zgr zel, the leader of the CHP, who won the local elections, also peddled illusions in Erdo's empty rhetoric about defending democratic rights. zel said: Yes [Erdoan] speaks like this from time to time, when there is a metropolitan mayor who received three times more votes than his opponent, we try to trap him and commit the shame of giving the mandate to the second vice-champion, all his words become null and empty.

In fact, these failed appeals to Erdoan, who imposed police state rule for many years with the help of the CHP, underscore a central political reality: no faction of the Turkish bourgeoisie can defend democratic rights. The defense of these rights depends on the unification and massive mobilization of Turkish and Kurdish workers against the ruling class and imperialism on the basis of an international socialist program.