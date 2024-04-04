Prosecutors say Trump “fueled and encouraged” the publicity he cited as a reason for delaying his secret trial.





New York prosecutors on Wednesday urged a judge to reject Donald Trump's attempt to delay his impending criminal trial because of pretrial publicity, arguing that the former president “consistently fueled and encouraged such publicity” .

“Trump’s relentless rhetoric generates significant publicity, and it would be perverse to reward the defendant with a deferment based on the media attention he actively seeks,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said. The request followed a request from Trump's lawyers to delay the trial for the near future due to “damaging” publicity surrounding the case.

“The defendant has made much more than casual statements: instead, he has repeatedly drawn public attention to this criminal trial through campaign rallies, online social media posts, television interviews by himself and his attorney, and frequent press conferences, including in the courthouse hallway just steps from the courtroom before and after court appearances,” the prosecutor's filing states .

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Trump's lawyers claimed in a court filing last month that their client “cannot receive a fair trial in New York County at this time” due to widespread negative media coverage, as well as public statements repeated from two key witnesses in the case, the former Trump. lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign for her silence over his claims that she had a sexual relationship with Trump years earlier. Trump has denied Daniels' claim, but prosecutors contend he ordered Cohen to make the payment and then repaid it in disbursements falsely classified as legal fees. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Trump's filing says Cohen “has and will continue to spew vitriol in the public sphere regarding President Trump,” and Daniels made critical remarks about the president while a new documentary about her on the platform NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service includes his “damaging and false commentary on this matter.” case and President Trump. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.)

The prosecutor's office said it had no real way to impose restrictions on the speech of Cohen and Daniels, who are private citizens. In any event, there is no indication that their public statements materially affected the overall level of publicity attached to this case. , particularly in relation to the widespread national media coverage of the defendants' provocative remarks. There is also no reason to think that an adjournment would make a difference: the press is likely to seek comments from these people every time the trial of the defendants takes place, whether the trial takes place or not. begins April 15 or later.

Prosecutors also noted that there will always be publicity surrounding this case.

“As this trial is a criminal proceeding against a former president, there will be considerable press attention regardless of when (or, for that matter, where) this trial takes place,” the filing states.

The prosecutor noted that the judge rejected a similar request from Trump's lawyers in February and that there was no reason for him to change his position. They also told Judge Juan Merchan that this was the eighth time Trump has decided to adjourn the trial, which is set to begin jury selection in less than two weeks.

“The defendant simply cannot have it both ways: complaining about the prejudicial effect of pretrial publicity, while seeking to pollute the jury himself with baseless and inflammatory accusations about this trial, specific witnesses, individual prosecutors, and the Court itself,” the filing states. argued.

