Rats in a Sack: Greg Hands launches political bun fight

The following day, Hands posted a video of himself outside chic west London food store Partridges, munching on the quintessential Chelsea pastry. The next day he was on the local news site on South West London urging local residents to pressure their bakers to stock the bun. It was important that people took pride in their local treat, he solemnly told the website.

A few days later, Hands was back on social media with a video of him speaking to the president of a local residents' association who, heartbreakingly, has lived here since 1978, but hasn't seen a bun of Chelsea for six months. Rishi Sunak must be delighted to see a Commerce Minister devoting himself to such important matters of state!

Crime Minister and Conservative MP for Croydon South, Chris Philp, was angry this week when he was refused planning permission to demolish a house in Purley in his constituency and build a block (or block, as it is listed on its website) of apartments. .

New homes are needed, but the right place for new apartments is Croydon town centre, central London and brownfields, he said.

Except, uh, it's an industrial wasteland. The literal definition of brownfield land in national planning policy frameworks is land that is or was occupied by a permanent structure. Like, say, a house.

South West Norfolk Conservative MP Liz Truss released a new book this month about how she would fix all the world's ills if only she were given the chance. The eccentric backbencher posted a video to Twitter/X in which she strangely failed to make eye contact with the camera while speaking as if she were being held hostage.

But still, the blurb quotes are out, and what cast is singing the praises of Ten years to save the West! There are supporters of conspiracy, Covid and climate skeptics Today's telegraph columnist Allison Pearson, who describes Truss as the people's politician, and her equally odd colleague Sherelle Jacobs (a must-read on both sides of the Atlantic).

Then there's Daniel Hannan, Tory Brexit peer and man who is never knowingly right (when Liz Truss, among others, tells us how the West can defeat its enemies, foreign and domestic, we should listen) and fellow hardline Red MP Matt Ridley (a remarkable book). Boris Johnson, meanwhile, telephones I recommend this invigorating leaflet!.

And if all that doesn't get you to pre-order on Amazon, this site tells us it's frequently purchased with The parcelNadine Dorrie's ridiculous tale of how everyone except Johnson himself was responsible for her hero's downfall!

Incidentally, Truss's advance from his British publisher for the book was 1,512.88, according to the register of financial interests of members of the House of Commons, which suggests that they do not expect move many copies.

On the other hand, Boris Johnson won an advance of 510,000 from HarperCollins for his next memoir. They might want to keep an eye on the progress: nine years have passed since he first agreed to write. Shakespeare: the enigma of geniusreceiving an advance of at least 88,000 from Hodder and Stoughton UK to write the book which his publisher said would bring his characteristic curiosity, verve and wit to chronicle the bard's life.

Thoughts with Danica Priest, Green Party candidate in the upcoming Bristol local elections, who left one household with more than expected by handing out leaflets. She was putting documents in the mailbox and had her finger bitten by a dog.

I was handing out leaflets and a dog bit the tip of my finger in the mailbox, she said. Bristol live. So the owner came home to find a Vote for Danica flyer, along with my finger and my blood. It's rarely advisable to give voters the finger, but perhaps this one can be forgiven.

That buzz that can be felt in the streets is the national enthusiasm around the Ukips leadership race, as two candidates battle to succeed Neil Hamilton.

Lois Perry describes herself as an Essex girl who isn't camera shy and is happy to offer my frank, fact-backed opinions. She wants to promote patriotism despite an American-style spelling organization.

Bill Etheridge, a former party member, believes that love is the most powerful of all emotions. If we come together and campaign motivated by the love of freedom and our great nation, we will succeed. His manifesto is littered with random capital words and a commitment to ending so-called Nett Zero targets. Fittingly, neither mentions education, other than Perry's commitment to fighting wokeness within it.

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham, was an opponent of Marcus Rashford's Covid campaign in 2020 for free food vouchers to be distributed to children eligible for free school meals during the half-term holidays. Smith's opposition saw a cafe in his constituency refuse to allow him to help pack children's lunches for a photoshoot after he stepped in to fill the void.

But there are disadvantaged people for whom Smith is willing to speak up. When they emerged, the new rules introduced by Michael Gove would lead to an increase in council taxes for owners of second homes in England, Smith told the Telegraph this week: There's a harsh reality here: Most second-home owners are people striving to have a modest investment, save for retirement, or secure their future. It's good to have the right priorities!

Reform UK policy advisor and TalkTV presenter Alex Phillips was very upset this week after Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a trans darts player, won the PDC women's series. That was unfair, Phillips said, because apparently men have a wider field of vision.

The proof of this unprecedented assertion? Because they have to get out of the cave, look for predators and hit things on the head. In general, men were better at throwing spears at things and killing them, which is how they evolved. Women were good at cooking things.

What a blow to science programming it will be when TalkTV closes its doors this summer!

Meanwhile, over at GB News, it's almost literally rats in a bag after deputy political editor Tom Harwood tweeted a link to a Mail Sunday article exposing some problematic Reform UK candidates (animal abuse, anti-Semitism, Covid crank, er, divination). Reform UK comes third nationally in the polls, Harwood wrote. He must be serious about control.

Hey Tom, why not post the explanation for the ridiculousness MoS A hatchet job for the Conservatives?, replied British Reform leader Richard Tice, before listing a series of explanations for each of the alleged wrongdoings (We have all done and said stupid things that we may regret in hindsight , even you ?).

A little embarrassed, as the kids say, the next time Harwood runs into Tice in the GB News canteen, where of course Tice is another presenter.

Many columns have been devoted to Nike tinkering with the St George's Cross on the new England football team jersey, with every politician, commentator, Uncle Tom Cobley and all having their value. But surely no one could match the anger of Daily Express columnist Christopher Smithers.

Of the slight color change, Smithers wrote: We do not need woke culture shoved down our throats in an overzealous and sustained effort to control minds. This is what authoritarians do, and if we continue to accept this, then people like Mad Vlad and his friends in Beijing, Tehran and Pyongyang will have won the psychologically evil propaganda war.

Such disturbance was formerly limited to Express comments below the line. Now they are actually paid people for that!