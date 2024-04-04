Trump is doing everything he can to delay this month's criminal trial





Donald Trump's lawyers continue to pursue multiple avenues to try to delay the start of the president's criminal trial in New York, which begins April 15, even though none of them is likely to succeed.

Trump's lawyers filed a motion to postpone the criminal trial due to the publicity surrounding it, a request already rejected by Judge Juan Merchan previously.

The former president also renewed a demand this week for Merchan to recuse herself because of his daughter's political work for Democratic politicians. Mercan also rejected this request last year.

For months now, Trump's team has been pushing for the New York trial to be postponed on several fronts, as part of the former president's broader strategy to push back all of his trials until after the election. 2024.

Trump's motions to recuse and postpone the trial are two of several outstanding issues that Merchan must still rule on before the trial begins on April 15.

It seems unlikely that Merchan will be swayed on any of these fronts to delay the trial further, even though the judge delayed the trial by three weeks last month after late production of discovery documents.

Trump's lawyers also filed a motion last month to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity. The Supreme Court will not consider the immunity arguments until April 25, and its decision is not expected until June. But Merchan rejected that motion Wednesday, saying it was inappropriate and pointing out that Trump's lawyers have months to file a motion on the issue.

The fact that the defendant waited only 17 days before the scheduled trial date of March 25, 2024, to file the motion raises real questions about the sincerity and real purpose of the motion, Merchan wrote.

Merchan had previously ruled that Trump's lawyers could object when prosecutors presented evidence at trial that they believed related to presidential actions, but did not address the issue further in Wednesday's ruling.

At the March 25 pretrial hearing, Trump's team asked Merchan to let them file a motion for adjournment due to pretrial publicity, arguing that there had been negative media coverage on Trump's other trials and that the prosecutor should not have waited until this conclusion. in the election to make the case against Trump.

In a filing Wednesday, Manhattan prosecutors urged Merchan to deny the motion, as he has done previously, arguing that pretrial publicity would not stop and that any biased jurors could be eliminated through selection of the jury.

Because this trial is a criminal proceeding against a former president, there will be considerable press attention regardless of when (or, for that matter, where) this trial takes place, prosecutors wrote in a filing to to the judge. The accused appears to recognize that there is no end in sight to the public coverage of these criminal proceedings, revealing his strategy to obtain an indefinite postponement of the trial.

So the answer to defendants' complaints about pretrial publicity is to hold this trial as soon as possible, prosecutors said.

Trump's lawyers on Monday asked Merchan to file a motion seeking his recusal, expected to be filed later this week, arguing that his daughters' work for the Democratic political group Authentic Campaigns was grounds for recusal.

The trial in this case will benefit Authentic financially by providing its clients with more resources for fundraising, Authentic will make more money by assisting with these communications, and Your Honor's daughter will continue to make money from These developments through his leadership role at Authentic, Trump's lawyers wrote.

The district attorney's office responded by noting that Merchan had already denied a similar recusal request last year.

The defendants' careful wording here reveals the multiple attenuated factual leaps that undermine any direct connection between Authentic and this case: Authentic received money from entities; these entities are associated with politicians; and these politicians raised money based on the affair, prosecutors wrote. This series of insinuations is far from proof that this Court has a direct, personal, substantial or pecuniary interest in reaching a particular conclusion.

Last year, Merchan rejected a similar motion to recusal due to his daughter's political work. “This Court has examined his conscience and is certain of his ability to be fair and impartial,” Mercan wrote.

On Monday, Merchan expanded his silence order restricting Trump's public comments about witnesses and personnel involved in the case to also cover his family. Merchan made the change at the request of district attorneys after Trump went after the judge's daughter on Truth Social.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and denies having an affair with Daniels.

