Xi warns Biden that China will not 'stand idly' if 'Taiwan independence' forces intensify attacks
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking to his American counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, stressed that the Taiwan issue is the “first red line” that must not be crossed by Washington and warned that Beijing “will not remain the arms crossed” if “Taiwan independence forces are intensifying their “separatist activities” with the help of outside elements. Biden and Xi communicated for the first time since their in-person summit in California last November.
China's Foreign Ministry also said the two leaders had a frank and in-depth exchange. In the call, Xi called U.S.-China relations beginning to stabilize, but he warned that negative factors had increased and needed attention from both sides, according to a ministry statement. . Taiwan was one of the key topics of the conversation between Biden and Xi.
The White House called the hour-and-45-minute conversation frank and constructive on a range of issues on which the leaders agreed and disagreed. Biden stressed the need to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and he also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry, the White House said.
What did Xi say to Biden?
Taiwan is one of the main points of friction between the United States and China. Xi called the issue the first red line in the relationship and urged the United States to act in accordance with President Biden's pledge not to support Taiwan's independence, according to the ministry's statement. China's ruling Communist Party claims autonomous democracy as its territory and has pledged to reunify it, by force if necessary.
“Faced with Taiwan's pro-independence separatist activities and external encouragement and support for them, China will not sit idly by,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, quoting the president's remarks. Xi to Biden. Xi urged the US side to translate President Biden's commitment. not to support Taiwan's independence through concrete actions.
The two presidents also discussed business and technology issues during their telephone talks. The US side has adopted a series of measures aimed at suppressing China's trade and technological development and is increasingly adding Chinese entities to its sanctions lists, much to the chagrin of Xi's administration.
“If the US side is willing to seek mutually beneficial cooperation and share China's development dividends, it will always find China's door open; but if it strives to contain China's high-tech development and deprive China of its legitimate right to development, China will not stand by and watch,” Wang quoted Xi as saying.
US-China relations expected to remain stable (Xi)
The Chinese president stressed that the issue of strategic perception is always fundamental in China-US relations and stressed that countries should not turn their backs on each other and avoid conflict or confrontation at all costs. “The relationship must continue to progress in a stable, strong and sustainable manner, rather than going backwards,” he said.
In addition, Wang noted that the United States is not a party to the South China Sea issue, raised by Biden during the meeting, and should not intervene in affairs between China and the Philippines, reported Xinhua News Agency. “China has strong will and determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty as well as maritime rights and interests,” he said.
Biden's demands on Xi
The 81-year-old US president has raised concerns about Chinese operations in the South China Sea, including efforts last month to prevent the Philippines, which the United States is required to defend by the treaty, from to resupply their forces on the controversial second Thomas Bank. He also urged China to do more to fulfill its commitments to stop the flow of illegal narcotics and schedule additional precursor chemicals to prevent their export. He also raised concerns about human rights in China, including Hong Kong's restrictive new national security law and the treatment of minority groups.
Biden also pressed China over its defense ties with Russia, which is seeking to rebuild its weapons and industrial base in its war against Ukraine, and also called on Beijing to exert its influence over North Korea to control this nuclear-armed country which seems to be preparing for war against Ukraine. war. Biden also raised concerns with Xi about China's unfair economic practices and said the United States would take steps to preserve its security.
The call aims to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers and kicks off several weeks of high-level engagements between the two countries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expected to go to China on Thursday and the Secretary of State for the Treasury. Declare that Antony Blinken will follow suit.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Affairs Commission Director and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok on January 27 and Secretary of State Antony Blinkens met with Wang in Munich in February of This year. The call underscores the importance of intense diplomacy to manage tensions and prevent unintended conflicts, according to senior officials.
(with entries from AP)
