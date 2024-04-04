Republicans propose renaming Dulles Airport in honor of Donald Trump | US News





The international airport near downtown Washington, DC, should be renamed in honor of Donald Trump, according to a bill introduced by a group of House Republicans.

Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, who is the deputy leader of the House Republican Party, is listed as one of seven sponsors of the bill to rename Dulles Airport.

He said it would represent “no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength” – but Democrats argued it would be more appropriate to name “a federal prison” in honor of the former president.

The bill is unlikely to become law due to the Democratic majority in the Senate and the slim Republican majority in the lower house.

Mr. Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital: “As millions of domestic and international travelers pass through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing 'welcome to Trump International Airport” as they land on American soil.

But in response to the proposal, Democrat Gerry Connolly issued a statement referring to the criminal charges against Mr. Trump.

“If Republicans want to name something after him, I suggest they find a federal prison,” Mr. Connolly said.

The proposal would see “Donald J Trump International Airport” replace the current name introduced in honor of John Foster Dulles, who served as secretary of state in the 1950s under President Dwight Eisenhower.

Washington Dulles International Airport is in Virginia, but only 27 miles from the White House.

Another Virginia-based airport is named after Republican President Ronald Reagan.

In July 2019, Mr Trump was mocked for praising how US troops had “taken over the airports” during the Revolutionary War of the 1700s – when air travel did not take place in the US before the beginning of the 20th century.

Former Republican politician Cheri Jacobus said at the time: “In 1775 there were no airplanes and no airports.

“Trump is criminally stupid.”

