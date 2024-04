Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long sought to woo Elon Musk – Anadolu Agency Elon Musks Tesla plans to build multibillion-dollar electric vehicle factory in India as country's prime minister seeks to put brakes China's domination. Tesla plans to send a team to India later this month to scout possible locations for the factory, which could be worth up to US$3 billion ($2.4 billion), the Financial Times reported. Electric car makers' search for a factory site in India comes after authorities in New Delhi agreed to reduce tariffs on electric car imports for manufacturers investing $500 million in a factory in the country within three years. A reduction in tariffs, announced in March, was a key demand of Tesla executives. Possible locations could include auto manufacturing hubs in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Indian Prime Minister Narinda Modi has sought to strengthen the country's domestic electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. The industry is dominated by regional rival China, and Tesla has its largest gigafactory in Shanghai. One of Tesla's biggest rivals, THE WORLD OF CHINAhas also sought to expand into India, but its plans to build a billion-dollar factory in the country were rejected by government officials, the Economic Times reported last year. Besides Shanghai, Tesla already has manufacturing plants in California, Texas and Berlin. It is also building a factory in Mexico, which will open in 2026. Tesla is looking to speed up manufacturing of an electric car costing less than $30,000. Tesla executives told Indian government officials they could build a smaller, cheaper electric car in the country, the Times of India reported last month. The company could also consider building a battery factory in the country. Tesla shares fell more than 5% on Tuesday after reporting weaker-than-expected car sales. A global slowdown in electric vehicle sales, driven by higher inflation and tepid demand, resulted in 386,810 cars being shipped in the three months ending in March, a significant drop from 422,875 in the same period a year earlier. The story continues Mr Musk previously suggested the company could consider building a new European gigafactory. He said last year he would strongly consider England as a future location. Winning an investment from Tesla would be a major political boost for Mr Modi as Indians go to the polls to the next general elections. The prime minister has long sought to woo Mr Musk, and last year the Tesla billionaire said his carmaker would expand into the country as soon as possible, adding that he was a fan of Mr Modi. Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.

