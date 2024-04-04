Turkey's highest electoral authority restores right to hold office to newly elected pro-Kurdish mayor





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey's highest electoral authority on Wednesday restored the right to vote the newly elected mayor from a pro-Kurdish party will take officeoverturning an earlier decision by a lower body that sparked widespread protests and led to dozens of arrests. This turnaround was another boost for the Turkish opposition after Sunday's local elections, which dealt a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, following their victories last year in presidential and parliamentary elections. The main opposition party retained its hold on Istanbul and the capital Ankara and made significant gains elsewhere, while a pro-Kurdish party won several municipalities in Turkey's Kurdish-majority regions. On Tuesday, the regional electoral authority revoked the mandate of Abdullah Zeydan, a politician from the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), who won the race for mayor of the city of Van, in the east of the country, and replaced him with his vice-president. , candidate for Erdogan's ruling party. The authority cited a last-minute court ruling that found Zeydan, who spent time in prison, was not qualified to run in the election. Zeydan won 55% of the vote in Sunday's vote, while Abdulahat Arvas of Erdogan's AKP received 27%. The decision sparked protests in Van and other cities. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters and made several arrests. In Istanbul, police also broke up a demonstration by dozens of lawyers who went to the courthouse to denounce the decision. The High Electoral Commission considered an appeal from the DEM on Wednesday and decided to reinstate Zeydan, the official Anadolu Agency reported. The decision was taken by a majority of board members, the agency said. In recent years, Erdogan's government has removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators. The weekend vote was largely peaceful, but clashes broke out Tuesday in the predominantly Kurdish town of Pervari between supporters of a ruling party politician who won the vote there. low and his rival, who came second. One person was killed and four others injured in the violence. Authorities arrested six people and imposed a temporary curfew to restore calm, the regional governor's office said.

