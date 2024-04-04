Politics
Relaxation of rules on security fluids at airports delayed by a year
The government announced it had granted extensions to several major UK airports unable to meet the June 1 deadline to fully install the new scanning technology.
The new scanners produce more detailed images, meaning passengers may be allowed through airport security with containers of up to two liters of liquid in their hand luggage.
In airports that have not implemented them, the limit remains 100 ml and the containers must be placed in transparent plastic bags.
The new scanners also eliminate the need to remove laptops and tablets from carry-on luggage.
The December 2022 deadline for most major airports to roll out new scanners was initially set in August 2019 by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
After the aviation industry suffered huge disruption due to coronavirus travel restrictions, in December 2022, Transportation Secretary Mark Harper set the new date as June 1, 2024.
He said at the time that it would reduce wait times.
Many airports are struggling to install the scanners before the busy summer holiday period, largely due to supply chain delays and construction difficulties caused by the weight of the machines.
Ministers have granted extensions of up to 12 months to several airports on a case-by-case basis, which should give them plenty of time to complete the work.
The government is also exploring how financial penalties could be imposed for further non-compliance.
The Transport Ministry declined to provide a detailed analysis of the situation for each airport, citing security concerns.
By the start of June, around half of passengers arriving from UK airports will be processed by the new scanners.
But passengers are advised to prepare to follow current rules and check with their airport for any changes.
Mr. Harper said: These state-of-the-art scanners will make air travel safer and easier for passengers by further enhancing security.
The UK is a world leader in deploying this technology, but it is important that we give airports that have yet to meet deadlines a second chance to get the job done.
In the meantime, passengers should continue to check before traveling.
Heathrow has previously said it plans to install new scanners in all security lanes this summer, while Gatwick plans to complete the program by the end of March next year.
Manchester Airports Group, which manages Manchester, East Midlands and Stansted airports, said its scanners would be fully deployed in 2025.
London City became the first major UK airport to start using the new scanners for all passengers in April last year.
Karen Dee, chief executive of trade body Airport Operators Association, said: “Airports are making excellent progress in delivering these multi-million pound investment programmes, which will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of aviation safety in the years to come.
As with any program of such complexity, there are significant challenges, and we are pleased that the Government has recognized these and agreed to extend implementation timelines if necessary.
By taking this approach, airports can ensure they are ready to welcome passengers during the upcoming holiday periods and that their travel is safe, secure and seamless while we make this transition.
Naomi Leach, deputy editor of Which? Travel, said: Passengers should have expected a more efficient security process at the UK's biggest airports this summer. Instead, because different rules and processes are now likely to apply at different airports, the resulting confusion could lead to additional delays.
It is imperative that these changes are made as quickly as possible and that the rules of the different airports are clearly communicated to passengers in the meantime. Airports that failed to install the scanners in time should not increase passenger fees this year, which would be impossible to justify if this essential improvement to the passenger experience has not been made.
Airport security restrictions on liquids were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terrorist plot to blow up planes flying from London to the United States with homemade liquid bombs.
Failure of travelers to follow these rules is one of the main causes of delays at airport security checks.
