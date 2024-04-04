Putin-Xi: A brave new world for Eurasia?

The emerging and still incomplete Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping axis could challenge the West with an alliance stretching from the Black Sea to the South China Sea.

Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, declared on March 4 that Ukraine was Russia, indicating that the Kremlin intended to incorporate the entire so-called Ukraine and transform its people into obedient citizens.

These historical regions of Russia must return home, he said. The Kremlin claims that this is not an expansion by conquest, but simply the resumption of what belongs to Russia, an inseparable part of its historical and strategic territory. Russia will continue to fight until the kyiv government capitulates.

Two days later, a article In Moskovsky Komsomolets asserted that Russia's war (which some still refer to by the Kremlin's preferred euphemism, special military operation, or SMO) will not end with the capture of both sides of the Dnieper. For what? Because the real Russia includes the Black Sea region and Transnistria.

Columnist Dmitry Popov warned that if countries bordering Ukraine do not respect Russia's interests, the WHO will continue to move westward. He argued that Russia stretches from Zhytomyr (near Belarus) to Lviv (near Poland), to Vinnytsia (next to Moldova and Romania), to Chernivtsi (near Romania) and in Uzhgorod (on the border with Slovakia and near Hungary).

For them, the people of Belarus, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, the offer is there, but they must respect our interests and we will stop. Popov's language is ambiguous, but he seems to imply that Russia's new imperial expansion will continue throughout Ukraine's border lands unless it agrees to Russia's absorption of Ukraine.

On March 11, a article in the same newspaper, sinologist Yury Tavrovskii said that Russia should reform its political structure on the Chinese model. Russia, he writes, must create a Victory Party.

Tavrovskii said the war had fundamentally changed Russia's economic and social life and that recent elections demonstrated that almost all Russian citizens support Putin no matter what he does. They admire his composure when things get tough, he said, adding that Russians feel their country's stature in the world has increased. (Most foreign governments, observers, and exiled Russian journalists agree that Putin probably won the election, but also that he I faked it to exclude opponents and allow extensive manipulation of ballots.)

The Chinese expert said that Russians are now waiting for a transformation of their country. They do not want changes like those of the 1990s, which imported Western technology and electoral competition, fragmenting society and reinforcing centrifugal tendencies.

Rather, Russia needs a modern national political organization, a Victory Party that reflects national traditions as well as current societal mobilization.

Russia today should modernize Lenin's ideas, as China did, Tavrovskii said. Xi Jinping Thought helps people face current conditions with a strategic perspective toward the nation. Adapting Xi's ideas could bring new energy to Russian politics, he said.

Tavrovskii's seething post appeared just days before terrorists were killed or injured almost 300 concertgoers in Moscow. Such mass tragedies can function as double-edged swords, as Alexander Motyl points out. warned In The national interest on March 25. They can serve as a pretext for repression and war, but can also reveal the government's indifference to human suffering and trigger unrest.

Putin's campaigns are pushing Russia toward top-down government, like that described by Eugene Zamyatin. dystopian novel We in 1921 and later in Aldous Huxleys Brave New World a system not only imitated but surpassed by Xi Jinping's model.

Gone is the dream that we could think and speak as we want, say the editors of the media in exile. Novaya Gazeta » warned on March 11. Putin traditionalists condemn the licentious egoism that rejects patriotism, marriage, large families and Russia's contributions to world history and culture.

Adopting the Chinese model could strengthen ties between the world's largest country in terms of geography and another country with the second largest country in terms of population and GDP. If Russia strengthened its controls on thought and expression, particularly in Hong Kong, the Sino-Russian axis could produce a new, better world across Eurasia.

These trends endanger not only the people of Russia and China, but the entire world.

Russian opposition leader Leonid Gozman summed up the Kremlin's vision as follows: “Let there be war.” The Kremlin, according to Gozman in Novaya Gazeta on March 14, he estimated that it could expand through a series of small wars, but nothing serious enough to provoke a strong response from the West.

Putin believes that a weak and weak-willed West will capitulate, abandon its allies and make concessions, and by the time he realizes he has conceded all there is to concede, it will be too late, he said. -he writes.

Most Europeans and Americans were asleep in the 1930s. What about the 2020s?

Walter Clemens is an associate at the Harvard Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies and professor emeritus of political science at Boston University. He wrote Blood debts: what Putin and Xi owe their victims (Westphalia, 2023).

