Judge in Trump-Hush Money case rejects presidential immunity defense





The judge presiding over Donald Trump's business records falsification case has rejected his attempt to use presidential immunity as part of his defense, ruling that the former president waited too long to raise the issue.

In his ruling Wednesday, Judge Juan Merchan also denied Trump's request to delay the start date of the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on his claims for immunity in the case of interference in federal elections in Washington, DC.

Trump had argued in a court filing in New York last month that he was immune from prosecution based on official acts and that some of the evidence against him should be excluded from the impending trial because it was official presidential acts, including his tweets and public comments.

Merchan rejected the request, saying Trump waited too long to raise the argument. “This Court finds that Defendant had countless opportunities to raise his claim for presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024,” but failed to do so, the judge wrote.

The evidence Trump's lawyers are trying to keep out of the case involves statements he made while in office about two key prosecution witnesses: Trump's former lawyer , Michael Cohen, and adult film star Stormy Daniels. Merchan said Wednesday that Trump had been informed that prosecutors planned to use evidence from “the alleged pressure campaign” on the two men for several months.

The defendant was fully aware that people were in possession of and intended to use the various statements allegedly made by the defendant on social media, in public and in various interviews. He was also fully aware that the defense of presidential immunity, even if it failed, might be open to him, the judge wrote.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he falsified business records related to money he paid Cohen to reimburse him for a secret $130,000 payment the lawyer made to Daniels in the final days of Daniels claims she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, an allegation Trump denies.

Trump publicly lambasted them both in 2018 after Cohen pleaded guilty to related charges.

Merchan noted in Wednesday's ruling that Trump tried to invoke immunity when he sought to move the Manhattan district attorneys' case to federal court last year. That attempt was soundly rejected by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that this was a purely personal matter of the president and a cover-up of an embarrassing event. The money paid to an adult film star is not tied to the president's official actions, Hellerstein wrote in his ruling last summer.

Merchan said that despite attempting to use the defense last year, Trump strategically waited until March 7 to try to raise it in the state's case. He called the delay unjustifiable and said it raised real questions about the sincerity and real purpose of the motion.

Trump's lawyers also argued in their filing last month that the secret trial, now scheduled for April 15, should be put on hold pending the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's immunity arguments. The High Court is expected to hear these arguments on April 25.

Mercan also rejected that request in Wednesday's ruling.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/judge-trump-hush-money-case-rejects-presidential-immunity-defense-rcna146303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos