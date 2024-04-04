Biden-Xi recording call is first contact since NovemberExBulletin

President Biden was campaigning Tuesday, but took time to call the Chinese leader. It's the first time the two have spoken since November, when they met in the San Francisco Bay Area.

President Biden took time from campaigning in the Midwest to have a phone call yesterday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This is the first time the two men have spoken this year. NPR's John Ruwitch has been following the developments. He is in Beijing. Hi, John.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: What did they talk about?

RUWITCH: Yeah, well, it was – a U.S. official called it a recording, right? So the context is that when Biden and Xi Jinping met in November, they agreed on a series of things to try to lower the temperature in the relationship, including more contact at the senior level and at other levels. So that was a follow-up. And they covered a ton of ground. They talked about everything from trade with North Korea to climate change. And the White House said Biden had raised some U.S. concerns. You know, he stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. There is a lingering tension there. He raised U.S. concerns about Chinese support for Russia's defense industrial base, which essentially helps Russia in its war against Ukraine. And he also denounced what the White House considers unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices on the part of China.

INSKEEP: Oh, that's a complaint from multiple U.S. administrations of both parties. So, are they making progress there?

RUWITCH: Well, that doesn't seem to be the case. I mean, this call seems to have kind of highlighted how irritating he is in the relationship. I mean, the United States has taken steps to limit China's access to cutting-edge technologies, like the most advanced microchips. These are made outside of China. And the fear is that they will be used against the United States – excuse me – or to harm our national interest.

INSKEEP: That's right.

RUWITCH: Biden sort of warned Xi that the United States would continue to take steps like this, because it saw them as necessary, and to use – to prevent, you know, China from using American technology against United States. This has been a sore point for Beijing. .

INSKEEP: And I imagine Xi talked about that.

RUWITCH: He did. According to China's statement regarding this call, Xi hit back quite harshly. He appeared to express some sort of dismay that the United States continues to take what he calls a series of steps aimed at suppressing China's trade and technological development. I asked Wang Huiyao about this. He's a former trade official here in China who runs a think tank called the Center for China and Globalization here in Beijing.

WANG HUIYAO: China wants to stabilize and it wants the United States to keep its promises. I'm sure President Xi is not very happy with what's happening.

RUWITCH: And, you know, Xi told Biden on the call that China would not stand idly by and would watch to see if the United States remained adamant, he said, about the need to contain development of China's high technology.

INSKEEP: Words of warning – so where does this go?

RUWITCH: Yeah, well, both of them – they agreed to continue talking, which was good. They said the phone call was positive. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China tomorrow. Secretary of State Blinken will arrive later this month. So there is some momentum in this relationship, at least in terms of resuming discussions. The coming months will be a test of whether they can go beyond that and cooperate in areas where both sides have actually said they have common interests, like climate change, climate regulation, AI or the pursuit of, you know, illegal narcotics.

INSKEEP: John, to what extent was this other thing happening this year in the United States, the American election in which President Biden is on the ballot, a factor?

RUWITCH: Well, neither side said that was brought up on the call. And it's not clear to me that Beijing would have a preference between Biden or Trump at this point. I mean, there are pros and cons to both. But the United States is very concerned about China's attempts to interfere or influence elections or U.S. politics more broadly, whether on social media or through other means. Biden specifically raised concerns about Chinese ownership of the social media app TikTok when he spoke with Xi. Beijing, however, you know, claims to have a policy of non-interference and not to get involved in the politics of other countries.

