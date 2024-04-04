Turkish economy pays the price for years of policy mistakes

For many years, it was not economics that determined voting behavior in Türkiye. The country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has won almost every election he has run in despite the deteriorating economic outlook.

This is commonly explained by the importance of identity politics in a country polarized by the policies of Erdoan, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party, during his 22 years in power.

However, Erdoan's streak came to an abrupt halt on Sunday March 31 after Turkey's local elections. His party, the AKP, lost the popular vote for the first time since 2002 and is the main opposition group. claimed victory in key cities including Istanbul and Ankara.

The reason this time has been different is the enormous accumulated costs of years of policy mistakes that are now beginning to be felt in earnest.

So what was the economic outlook as the country went to the polls?

On March 21, the central bank of Türkiye interest rates increased against all expectations at 50%. This decision was the last of a succession of rate increases which followed Erdoan's re-election as president in May 2023. This was seen as evidence of the central banks' determination to tackle rampant inflation that is hovering. almost 70%.

The interest rate hike was widely hailed as a much-needed reversal from unorthodox monetary policy that had lasted too long. Erdo's unconventional political stance arose from his deep conviction that an increase in interest rates would increase inflation rather than reduce it.

The pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have caused inflation to spike around the world. While almost all central banks raised interest rates in response, Turkey went on an interest rate cutting spree. Maintaining artificially low rates has contributed to rising domestic inflation and made Turkey an inflation champion along with Argentina and Venezuela.

Decoupling from other emerging economies

Emerging markets have been surprisingly durable in the face of the global financial crisis. Unlike in the past, many emerging economies have avoided huge fluctuations in their exchange rates, have not faced debt distress, and have managed to keep inflation under control.

This can be explained in particular by the success of emerging economies in improve their policy frameworks, in particular by strengthening the independence of their central banks. More specifically, the central banks of these countries have significantly improved their communication and transparency, and have become much better at forecasting inflation. Thus, countries like Chile, the Czech Republic and South Africa have outperformed their advanced economy counterparts.

Unfortunately, Turkey was an exception in this area. The country completely abandoned the independence of its monetary policy, so much so that its central bank had to six different governors over the last five years.

Politics has also played a disproportionate role in shaping economic policy. Changes to the Turkish constitution, which were put in place in 2018, gave Erdoan significant executive powers to lobby for very generous spending ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The minimum wage increased significantly and expensive pension schemes and subsidized housing projects were implemented. This expansion of public spending naturally contributed to the inflationary pressures that were already brewing.

Turkey's aberrant stance on accommodative monetary policy, cutting rates between 2021 and 2023 when all other countries had tightened rates, is the very reason why its central bank must now raise rates while others are just beginning the easing cycle.

Why is this important?

Bad monetary policy is important for most countries. But this is particularly important for countries like Turkey, which are very open to trade and financial flows and for whom exchange rate fluctuations constitute a crucial source of fluctuation in the national economy.

One of the biggest losers of Erdoan's unorthodox monetary policy has been the Turkish lira. Over the past six years, the value of the lira has increased fell spectacularly against the US dollar. In January 2018, you would have had to pay 3.76 lira to buy one US dollar. Today, this figure stands at 31.9 lira.

Large fluctuations in the value of the pound sterling are important to the Turkish economy for several reasons.

First, a significant share of Turkey's imports is contributions used in the production process, especially vehicles, machines and mechanical devices that make up almost half of the country's exports. Any fall in the value of the lira will lead to an increase in input costs and therefore prices, reduce competitiveness of the country's exports.

Second, Turkey imports a substantial part of its energy from abroad. Likewise, any depreciation of the lira will make it more expensive to import energy.

Third, Turkey remains seated significant external commitments in terms of foreign currencies. This makes the depreciation of the lira even more costly. Any loss in value amplifies the amount of resources needed to repay a given level of foreign currency debt.

Move forward

Turkey's return to a more orthodox economic policy is good news. But it has come so late that even sudden policy reversals have was not enough to reverse the trend of its economy, particularly in the fight against inflation. Persistent inflationary pressures have forced citizens to increase their assets of foreign currencies, which put additional pressure on the lira.

Faced with the slowdown in foreign capital inflows, the authorities had to burn significant quantities foreign exchange reserves to prevent the lira from depreciating further. The sharp rise in interest rates on March 21 must be seen in the same spirit and as the price the country must pay for its past political mistakes.

More importantly, it has been almost a year since Turkey returned to a more conventional economic policy and there is no plan to restructure the economy focused on proper institutional reform. If there is any evidence that strong, independent political institutions are beneficial to economic performance, one need only look at the recent resilience of other emerging economies.

Brazil, for example, not only rebounded strongly from the pandemic. He succeeded to control inflation and has one of the best performing currencies in the world.