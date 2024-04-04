Politics
There can be no comparison between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah | Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there could never be a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has served the nation for 23 years without taking a single leave, while Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation at the beginning of each year. summer.
While addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition INDI alliance coalition, calling it a “gang of corrupt leaders”.
READ | “PM Modi-led government is the only way forward for the development of Karnataka”: Tejasvi Surya in Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha
Shah asserted that the opposition cannot accuse Prime Minister Modi of indulging in corruption because of his transparent way of working.
“On one side, we are conducting elections under the splendid and strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. On the other side, there is the INDI alliance, a gang of corrupt leaders who have no other goal or vision than looting the country. Modi Ji has been serving the country with utmost dedication and transparency as the Chief Minister and Prime Minister for over 23 years. In these 23 years, the opposition has not has not been able to accuse PM Modi of corruption worth even 23 paise. PM Modi has set an example by working with transparency,” the Home Minister said.
READ | Shah asks Eshwarappa to withdraw candidature, rebel BJP leader says not changing his mind
Shah further said that there could be no comparison between Prime Minister Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
“In these 23 years, as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi ji served the people of India without taking a single leave. On the other hand, there is Rahul Baba, who is going abroad as soon as summer and the whole Congress continues to search for him for 6 months. There is no comparison between the two! Shah said.
“Rahul Baba used to say in Parliament: Do not remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, it will result in huge bloodshed. On August 5, 2019, Modi ji removed Article 370. Rahul Baba , this is the Modi government, let the bloodshed, no one even dared to throw a stone,” the Home Minister added.
READ | Amit Shah blames Siddaramaiah for delay in drought relief funds in Karnataka
The Home Minister further accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, led by Congress leader Manmohan Singh, of “looting” around 12 lakh.
“The Congress Party has eaten away 12 lakh crore during ten years of Sonia-Manmohan's rule. PM Modi works with utmost dedication and transparency. What could not be achieved during the 70 years of Congress rule was achieved during the 10 years of the Modi government. The entire country has one clear option: Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Shah also thanked the people of Karnataka for their support in the previous general elections in 2014 and 2019 and called for extending their support in the upcoming elections as well.
“I would like to thank the people of Karnataka for their love and support during the previous two elections. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats, capturing 43% of votes in Karnataka. In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats, capturing 51% of the votes. hundred votes in Karnataka,” he said.
“This time I request the people of Karnataka to bless us with all 28 seats of Karnataka,” Shah added.
Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 percent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a vote share of 32.1 percent, and JD(S ) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.
The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting scheduled for June 4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bengaluru-news/there-can-be-no-comparison-between-pm-modi-and-rahul-gandhi-amit-shah-101712125764028.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- There can be no comparison between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah | Bengaluru
- Turkish economy pays the price for years of policy mistakes
- Rebel Wilson reveals the actor she lost her virginity to at 35
- Biden-Xi recording call is first contact since NovemberExBulletin
- Dwayne Johnson to induct grandmother into WWE Hall of Fame – Finger Lakes Daily News
- Edo aims for more stars with cricket competition
- Anya Taylor-Joy's Custom Dior Wedding Dress Looks Gorgeous in These New Photos
- Honda completes unique wind tunnel
- Nearly 55,000 home sellers will receive $62 million in refunds from Opendoor
- Google to destroy billions of personal data files as part of legal settlement
- Tamil actor Visheshwara Rao dies at 64 in Chennai hospital after battling cancer
- Wildcats back in action with the Jim Click Shootout and Multis