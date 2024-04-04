There can be no comparison between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah | Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there could never be a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has served the nation for 23 years without taking a single leave, while Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation at the beginning of each year. summer. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

While addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition INDI alliance coalition, calling it a “gang of corrupt leaders”.

Shah asserted that the opposition cannot accuse Prime Minister Modi of indulging in corruption because of his transparent way of working.

“On one side, we are conducting elections under the splendid and strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. On the other side, there is the INDI alliance, a gang of corrupt leaders who have no other goal or vision than looting the country. Modi Ji has been serving the country with utmost dedication and transparency as the Chief Minister and Prime Minister for over 23 years. In these 23 years, the opposition has not has not been able to accuse PM Modi of corruption worth even 23 paise. PM Modi has set an example by working with transparency,” the Home Minister said.

Shah further said that there could be no comparison between Prime Minister Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“In these 23 years, as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi ji served the people of India without taking a single leave. On the other hand, there is Rahul Baba, who is going abroad as soon as summer and the whole Congress continues to search for him for 6 months. There is no comparison between the two! Shah said.

“Rahul Baba used to say in Parliament: Do not remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, it will result in huge bloodshed. On August 5, 2019, Modi ji removed Article 370. Rahul Baba , this is the Modi government, let the bloodshed, no one even dared to throw a stone,” the Home Minister added.

The Home Minister further accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, led by Congress leader Manmohan Singh, of “looting” around 12 lakh.

“The Congress Party has eaten away 12 lakh crore during ten years of Sonia-Manmohan's rule. PM Modi works with utmost dedication and transparency. What could not be achieved during the 70 years of Congress rule was achieved during the 10 years of the Modi government. The entire country has one clear option: Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Shah also thanked the people of Karnataka for their support in the previous general elections in 2014 and 2019 and called for extending their support in the upcoming elections as well.

“I would like to thank the people of Karnataka for their love and support during the previous two elections. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats, capturing 43% of votes in Karnataka. In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats, capturing 51% of the votes. hundred votes in Karnataka,” he said.

“This time I request the people of Karnataka to bless us with all 28 seats of Karnataka,” Shah added.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 percent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a vote share of 32.1 percent, and JD(S ) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting scheduled for June 4.