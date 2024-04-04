Who should testify in Donald Trump's Hush Money trial





Donald Trump will soon have his trial, when a jury will weigh 34 counts related to an alleged hush money scheme involving former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan last spring, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to face criminal charges. He then obtained three more indictments in 2023, including two at the federal level, although none of those cases have yet gone to trial.

The hush money affair dates back to an alleged affair between Trump and Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-star porn a month before the 2016 election so that she would keep quiet about the alleged sexual relationship they had years earlier. Trump has repeatedly denied this affair.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records by labeling Daniels' and other secret payments as “legal fees” in the Trump Organization's financial records. While Trump and his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, initially denied the affair allegations, Cohen later admitted that a payment was made to Daniels.

At the upcoming trial, which begins with jury selection on April 15, a few prominent witnesses are expected to take the stand. Other names on the proposed witness list have not yet been revealed, but they will likely include people who worked closely with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Here's the testimony being talked about so far, as prosecutors and defense attorneys work to identify the testimony they'll need to make their case.

Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels leaves the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York for a hearing regarding Michael Cohen on April 16, 2018.

Drew Angerer/Getty

In a case that many colloquially call Trump's “Stormy Daniels Trial,” it makes sense that Daniels herself would play a central role in the courtroom, accounting for the payment she received from Cohen and his ties to Trump.

The artist previously lost to the former president in court when she sued him for defamation, but the criminal case takes a different direction, giving her another chance to challenge the man who made her an enemy of the Republican Party.

Trump's legal team tried to prevent Daniels from testifying at the trial, calling her a “liar,” but Judge Juan Merchan denied the request. Merchan placed a limitation on Daniels' testimony, however, saying that if she took the stand, she could not reference a lie detector test she took in 2018 that indicated she had told the truth in discussing Trump.

Michael Cohen Michael Cohen. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty

Cohen, who facilitated the nondisclosure agreement and payment to Daniels as Trump's personal lawyer, will almost certainly play a significant role in the Manhattan district attorney's efforts to convict the former president.

Cohen was questioned several times by the prosecutor's office before charges were filed, and in another civil fraud suit earlier this year, he testified against Trump's integrity in his financial records .

Trump's legal team also tried to block Cohen from testifying at the secret trial, referencing Cohen's own admission that he lied under oath as a witness during Trump's civil trial, but the judge ruled that Cohen could still take the stage, where he would likely talk to Trump. participation in secret transactions.

Hope Hicks Hope Hicks. J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hope Hicks, who was Trump's press secretary at the time of the hush money payment, has joined the prosecutor's list of trial witnesses, CNN reports. She had previously testified before the grand jury that ultimately indicted Trump.

Hicks could offer valuable insight into the 2016 campaign's attempts to suppress sexual allegations against Trump.

In 2019 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Hicks claimed that she was never present during Trump and Cohen's conversations about Daniels and that she had no knowledge of Daniels outside of what the journalists had told him.

But even though Hicks denied being involved in the negotiations, an FBI agent said otherwise, writing in an affidavit that, based on phone records, he believes Hicks and Cohen discussed the need to keep Daniels silent.

In previous testimony before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Hicks portrayed her former boss in a negative light, claiming under oath that she and another adviser to President Trump from the time had urged him to dissuade his supporters from resorting to violence. , but he refused.

If she also has valuable information about her secret money negotiations, she could share it at the next trial.

Karen McDougal Karen McDougal attends the 2005 Young Hollywood Awards. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Although the secret payment to Daniels has gotten the most attention, two other payments are cited in Trump's criminal case. One involves ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who allegedly received $150,000 to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair Trump had with her in 2006 (a claim he continues to deny).

McDougal has been less visible than Daniels in recent years, but because his perspective is relevant to the charges, Judge Merchan gave lawyers the green light to call him as a witness.

If McDougal appears in court, she could provide the jury with useful information about what she believes happened with Trump in 2006, and how he and his allies tried to prevent her from coming forward. decade later.

Dino Sajudin

Dino Sajudin is a former doorman at Trump World Tower who received the other secret payment mentioned in the indictment. He allegedly sold an article to the National Enquirer, then owned by American Media, Inc., that claimed rumors were circulating that Trump had secretly fathered a child out of wedlock.

AMI, in an effort to prevent unverified rumors from seeing the light of day, stopped investigating Sajudin's claims after purchasing the exclusive rights to the story, thereby preventing them from becoming public.

Like others at the center of hush money schemes, Trump aimed to prevent Sajudin from being eligible to testify. Judge Merchan rejected the former president's request, suggesting that Sajudin's testimony about secret rumors about the children and how they were buried would help the jury understand the context of the case.

It's not yet clear whether Sajudin, who has since written a book about his experiences, will actually testify, but as the least famous figure in the case, his perspective would prove interesting.

David Pecker David Pecker during an event in France on January 19, 2012. François Durand/Getty

David Pecker, former CEO and chairman of American Media, Inc., is implicated in the financial silence case as a friend of the former president who allegedly used his publications to buy damning stories about Trump and then kill them , making sure they would. not be picked up by other points of sale.

Prosecutors previously agreed not to prosecute Pecker when he admitted that his media company helped negotiate secret payments to Daniels, McDougal and Sajudin in an effort to help Trump's campaign in 2016. He was dismissed from his duties as CEO of AMI in 2020.

Pecker testified before the grand jury that indicted Trump last spring, and would likely discuss his “catch and kill” practices and stress Trump's level of involvement in the schemes if called as a witness at trial .

Kellyanne Conway Donald Trump and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway celebrate their victory in the 2016 presidential election. Mark Wilson/Getty

Kellyanne Conway, who served as campaign manager for Trump's 2016 presidential bid, met with Manhattan prosecutors during their investigation last year, and as one of Trump's top advisers at the time of the payments secrets, she is a natural choice for a trial witness. .

In Cohen's 2020 memoir, he alleged that Conway was the person he called after finalizing the transaction with Daniels. Although Cohen did not accuse Conway of having a role in brokering the deals, he said she agreed to “pass along the good news” of the payment to Trump, suggesting she was aware of the situation.

While others around Trump at the time have spoken out against him in recent years, Conway has mostly remained loyal to the former president's cause and may not be very inclined to support efforts to condemn him. In late March, Axios claimed that Conway was even considering a return to Trump's team as he sought another term in the White House.

