Jokowi's promise to pay off giant fertilizer subsidy debt





Jakarta: The news that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that the government will repay the debt for the distribution of subsidized fertilizers which reached IDR 10.48 trillion has become the most popular news on economic channels Medcom.id Yesterday.

Here is a summary of the most watched economic news on economic channels Medcom.id more: 1. Fertilizer subsidy debt IDR 10.48 trillion, Jokowi: it's definitely paid! President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that the government would repay debts related to the distribution costs of subsidized fertilizers which reached IDR 10.48 trillion.

According to the president, the underpayment complained of by PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) was because the government was still waiting for the results of the Financial Audit Agency's (BPK) audit on the invoices the government owed. pay.

Read the full news here. 2. This is the reason why the Rupiah fell to Rp. 15,900/USD The exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar continues to weaken. This morning, the rupiah reached the level of 15,900 IDR per USD. Based on Bloomberg data from Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the rupee fell 26 points or 0.16 percent this morning to IDR 15,923 per USD 1.

Read the full news here. 3. Waskita accelerates 7 IKN projects and will be completed in semester I-2024 PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk accelerates the development of the Indonesian Capital Megaproject (IKN). Currently, the company is working on 12 IKN projects with a total contract value of IDR 13.6 trillion.

Read the full news here. 4. People are asked to exchange money in official BI services Bank Indonesia Management Managing Director Marlison Hakim appealed to the public not to exchange new money at the roadside. He asked the public to use Bank Indonesia's foreign exchange service because it prioritizes security and authenticity.

Read the full news here. 5. 20 financing companies received “yellow cards” from the OJK, why? The Financial Services Authority (OJK) imposed administrative sanctions on 20 financial companies in March 2024, to ensure compliance and integrity of the sector.

Read the full news here.

