Donald Trump's Petition for New Fraud Investigation Reaches Important Milestone





A petition calling on former President Donald Trump to face a new fraud investigation took a step forward Wednesday.

The progressive organization Left Action published a petition demanding an investigation related to securities fraud after shares of Trump's social media platform Truth Social fell during its first week of IPO after it was revealed that the company reported around $50 million in losses, of which only about $3 million was lost. profits in 2023.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), under the ticker symbol “DJT,” closed their first day of trading up 16% from their start after the company completed its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) on March 25. prices rose to $58 per share by the end of the day.

But a week later, TMTG revealed its 2023 losses, sending the platform down 21% to $48.66 per share on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina on February 23. A new petition calling for a new investigation into Trump has received 12,000 signatures.

The petition says officials should investigate whether “Trump should be charged with securities fraud for the Truth Social stock market crash.”

Around 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the petition reached the 12,000 signature mark, setting its next goal of 13,000.

“In short, it was a disastrous performance – but the numbers were only revealed after the stock's IPO, meaning those buying the stock were left in the dark until it is too late – and the value of their investments has collapsed,” the petition reads.

“Maybe this is all legit, and maybe it was just the most dazzling moment one could hope for. Or maybe critical information was withheld in order to keep the true state of the company out of the spotlight.

“There's no doubt that anyone stupid enough to buy into Trump's promises is probably someone who will soon lose their money on some stupid business. But fraud is fraud, and there are laws, and Donald Trump doesn't It's not above them.”

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign and Left Action for comment via email.

According to the FBI, securities fraud covers a broad range of illegal activities that involve misrepresentations of information that investors use to make stock purchasing decisions. Conviction may result in criminal and civil penalties.

After DJT stock fell on Monday, it struggled to rebound. On Tuesday, its stock price closed at $51.60, still lower than late last week, when shares were worth $61.96 each. As of midday Wednesday, shares were trading at around $50.15.

Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 after being banned from Facebook and X, then known as Twitter, due to his posts about the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platform has approximately 500,000 active users .

Trump already faces four criminal cases, two of which relate to his conduct around the 2020 election, one over classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate and one focused on an alleged hush money payment during the 2016 campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

