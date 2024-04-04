Why would a nation abandon democracy?

“Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the other forms that have been tried from time to time. »

Is this observation, made 75 years ago by Winston Churchill, the most famous British statesman of the 20th century, still valid today? It's a question worth thinking about in an era when trust in democratic governments is crumbling and the number of countries considered fully democratic is steadily declining.

Comparisons between democracy and all these other forms of government are highlighted by a series of long-term surveys by international research institutions, including the World Values ​​SurveyTHE Democracy Fund Voter Study GroupTHE Pew Research CenterTHE Economists Intelligence Unit and the Edelman Trust Barometer.

They all note popular disaffection with democratic political systems and varying degrees of trust in others.

Perhaps the brightest warning signals for Democratic politicians and their voters have come from Edelman Trust Barometer 2022, based on more than 36,000 online interviews in 28 countries. It appears that no government enjoys as much trust among its citizens as China (83%), followed by the United Arab Emirates (76%). Next come Indonesia, India and Saudi Arabia.

Strong governments can breed trust

Even allowing for some skepticism about online investigations in highly effective surveillance states like China and the United Arab Emirates, the results are remarkable. Edelman, the world's largest public relations firm by revenue, has been conducting its surveys for more than two decades, and China consistently scores high on trust.

Contrary to popular belief, the 10 countries at the bottom of the list of 27 barometers include six countries that are part of what is commonly called the West, including Germany, Spain, Great Britain and the UNITED STATES. Their democratic governments fail to inspire as much trust as the authoritarian regimes that rule China and the United Arab Emirates.

This raises a question about US President Joe Biden's worldview. pronounced during his first press conference after taking office. “It is clear, absolutely clear… that this is a battle between the utility of 21st century democracies and autocracies,” he said in March 2021. “That is what is at stake. game here. We must prove that democracy works.”

Is it true ? According to political scientists, what citizens want most is stability, prosperity, security, freedom, fair elections and politicians who work for the common good.

The United States, whose leaders have long presented their country as a model for others, has not responded to these wishes. The phrase “shining city on a hill,” often used by the late President Ronald Reagan, is no longer part of Washington’s political lexicon.

An attack on the center of democracy

The lights dimmed on the shining city even before the violent attempt on January 6, 2021, to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from the presidential election's loser, Donald Trump, to its winner, Biden. The shocking videos of Trump supporters storming the US Capitol do not fit the image of a model democracy.

It is therefore not surprising that a Gallup poll released in July, 18 months after the storming of the Capitol, showed a record level of public trust in all three branches of the federal government, at just 25% for the Supreme Court, 23% for the presidency and 7% for Congress.

Gallup has published annual surveys of citizens' trust in institutions since 1993. This year, an average of 27% expressed trust in 14 key institutions, three percentage points below the previous low set in 2014.

Although these scores are particularly low, there is popular disaffection with democratic political systems in many countries. The same goes for respect for democratic norms. This is supported by a wealth of data compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which has published a comprehensive annual survey on the state of democracy in more than 160 countries.

The EIU distinguishes between four types of regimes around the world: full democracies, imperfect democracies, hybrid regimes and authoritarian regimes. Amid what political scientists call democratic backsliding, the number of full-fledged democracies has fallen to 21. That represents just 6.4 percent of the world's population.

The dysfunction of democratic institutions

A full democracy, according to the widely respected EIU definition, is a country that not only guarantees political freedoms and civil liberties, but also has a well-functioning government, free and fair elections, independent and diverse media, an independent judiciary and an effective system of checks and balances.

An imperfect democracy is also characterized by free and fair elections, but weak governance, attacks on media freedom and low levels of political participation. In hybrid countries, the government puts pressure on opposition parties, allows widespread corruption, harasses journalists, and has a judicial system that lacks independence.

The term authoritarian government is self-explanatory. This suits both China and the United Arab Emirates, the two countries that top Edelman's list of nations that inspire confidence in their citizens.

So, what are the reasons for disaffection with democratic systems?

Arguments on this issue vary from country to country, as do ideas about how best to run countries. Some of the alternatives proposed in opinion polls in long-established democracies are surprising. In Italy and France, for example, 17% of respondents believe that military rule would be beneficial for the country.

The EIU lists its dissatisfaction with economic performance and its disappointment with the lack of equality and fairness in politics and economics. Cynicism about the commitment of political elites to representing voters' interests and frustrations at not being consulted on issues that affect their lives,” the EIU said.

According to the EIU, if nothing is done, this leads to a weaker attachment to democratic values ​​and institutions.

For those who are dissatisfied with how democracy works, there is another quote often attributed to Churchill: The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.